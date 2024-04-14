The Big Picture Tom Schwartz's love life is a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 after his divorce.

Tom Schwartz's love life has been a surprisingly important aspect of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. After getting a divorce from Katie Maloney and making out with Rachel Leviss in front of all of their friends at Scheana Shay's wedding in Season 10, only to learn that he was making out with someone his best friend, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with — it seemed like Schwartz could only go up from there. Then came his situationship with Jo Wenberg before he started dating 23-year-old Sophia Skoro. Their 18-year age gap is not stopping Schwartz from gushing about his new girlfriend.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Schwartz opened up about Skoro and how she's not just his new girlfriend. “She also has a vintage clothing store,” Schwartz said, “Shop Sosko.” But he also talked about what makes her so special and why he's dating her, saying: “She’s just really effing cool! She’s charismatic and clever and kind of unconventionally funny." He even admitted, “She’s way cooler than me.” And even though he is still going through his break-up with Wenberg over their situationship, he is apparently very happy. “I’m happy,” he said. “It’s kind of new and exciting, and I kind of feel at peace for the first time in a long time. It’s been really pleasant… She’s just a badass human being."

Schwartz even went on to talk about how she gets along with his friends (apparently, Skoro has met Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Shay, and Sandoval). “She gets along great with everybody. That’s one of my favorite things about her. I introduce her to people, and she’s so genuine and instantly makes a connection with people,” he said. “She’s very gregarious.”

Will We See Skoro on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Image via Bravo

Schwartz talked a lot about Skoro with Access Hollywood, including whether she's the one after his divorce. “I’m just taking it day by day right now, but I really enjoy her company,” he said. “We just started [dating], but we’ve known each other for kind of a while now. I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m happy and at peace with her right now.” But when he was asked if she would make an appearance on Vanderpump Rules Season 12 if the show was renewed for another season, Schwartz wasn't so sure. “I would love if she filmed…[But] it can be intense if you’ve never done television before,” he said.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 air on Bravo on Tuesdays. You can catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

