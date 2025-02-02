"Peter Pan Syndrome," also known as the fear of growing up, is something seen quite often throughout Vanderpump Rules. Whether this fear is shown by Jax Taylor refusing to quit the party lifestyle and move on from the bartender life, or Tom Sandoval, a grown man, ditching Ariana Madix on her 30th birthday to go play with real-life bulldozers, Peter Pan Syndrome is a very real fear where somebody is an adult physically, but not mentally. Although Jax and Tom Sandoval fall in the category of being at the top of the list when it comes to displaying this syndrome throughout the show, nobody had the fear of growing up quite like Tom Schwartz.

From the moment fans were introduced to Schwartz in Season 1, it was obvious that he was not interested in anything other than the party life in West Hollywood. Especially since Schwartz started his life in Los Angeles as roommates with Tom and Jax, he was used to the lifestyle of blacking out and having no responsibility. As the show went on, it became crystal clear that although Schwartz was handed opportunities, he was never interested in parting ways with his 20s.

Tom Schwartz Never Took a Job Seriously

Tom Schwartz fell into the wrong group when he moved to Los Angeles. He, Jax, and Sandoval all acted like teenagers whenever they went on a Vegas trip, or even just a night out to a local bar in West Hollywood. The three of them corrupted and influenced each other, and they have all individually expressed in their confessionals how badly they wanted to stay their age to continue drinking and partying. However, once Lisa Vanderpump offered Sandoval and Schwartz the opportunity to become business partners for TomTom, it seemed that Sandoval matured and took this business venture seriously, whereas Schwartz did not.

Say what you want about Tom Sandoval, call him a cheater and a liar, but he stood on business when it came to TomTom, and he took being a bartender very seriously. Schwartz, on the other hand, never had that fiery passion in him. When TomTom offered to host a book signing party for Stassi Schroeder, Sandoval knew that they were unprepared to host such an event. Sandoval knew that they lacked bartenders, lacked an alcohol supply, and straight up did not have enough employees to work the event. As any business owner would, Sandoval was worried about how his bar would look. When Sandoval tried discussing this with Schwartz, he shrugged it off, said it was not a big deal, and told Sandoval to relax. This one moment highlighted the immaturity and lack of professional experience by Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz Always Took the Easy Way Out

Tom Schwartz even stated on the show that he dropped out of college, where he was studying pre-med, to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor and model in Hollywood. He also said that he did not want to work or grow older, he just wanted to continue living the party life with his boys. Thanks to Katie Maloney, Schwartz was handed multiple opportunities to get himself started, but he crashed and burned. Schwartz was given a gig to work the opening event at Lisa's restaurant, PUMP, but he ditched halfway through the night without telling anyone that he was leaving. Although this left a bad taste in Lisa Vanderpump's mouth, she gave him another opportunity to delve into the sangria business with her daughter, Pandora Todd. Not only did Schwartz walk into every business meeting unprepared, but he quit before even trying. He said the sangria business was something he was not interested in, even though it would be an awesome business opportunity. He wanted to focus more on his modeling and acting, even though the show made it seem like he barely booked anything.

Schwartz played it safe. He knew that he could get away with continuing to party if he booked a gig here and there. His fear of committing to adulthood and growing up did not just negatively impact his career, but it ruined his relationship with Katie. He was afraid of committing to her and proposing until she gave him an ultimatum.

Schwartz's fear of growing up and committing to a career highlights his lack of work ethic and laziness. He was visibly uninterested in anything handed to him, because he knew that required growing up. All he cared about was drinking and partying with Sandoval and Jax. He refused to commit to a career and marriage for so long because he was afraid of adult life starting.

