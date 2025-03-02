Tom Schwartz is opening up about his regrets over his restaurant with Tom Sandoval. The former Vanderpump Rules star had two restaurants with his best friend. The two started "Tom Tom" after their former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, offered them shares in the bar next to what was formerly "Pump." Then, Schwartz and Sandoval struggled to open their own restaurant and, once they did, Sandoval's cheating scandal came to light and affected their restaurant, which finally closed its doors last year. Now, Schwartz reveals any "regrets" he might have over his failed business.

Schwartz spoke with E! News about the closing of "Schwartz and Sandy's" and said he didn't have regrets. “No regrets because I’ve learned so much and I’m for sure a better person because of that place. 100% I’m a better person. More confident. I got more grit. A lot more grit.” He then went on to change his tune, saying that he did have one regret about the restaurant: The fact that his name was attached to it. In fairness to Schwartz, both his restaurants have his name on them. His restaurant with Sandoval and Vanderpump is called "Tom Tom."

He told E! News that he probably wouldn't put "Schwartz" on another restaurant, saying, "Maybe I regret putting my name on the sign. I would never do that again. Never again would I put my name on the side of a bar. Listen, if you’re like Gordon Ramsay or Lisa Vanderpump, I get it.” Vanderpump has many restaurants, some with versions of her name on them. Her restaurant "Pump" closed last year and the other famous restaurants of Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, do not have their names attached to them.

Tom Schwartz Is Moving on to Greener (Drier?) Pastures

Image via Bravo

Schwartz is leaving Sandoval behind and heading to The Valley for its second season. When Vanderpump Rules decided to scrap the current cast and reboot the series, some went to The Valley while others are seemingly "done" with Bravo for the moment. Sandoval had other reality shows; he was on Season 3 of The Traitors US and thought he was very good at the game (he was not). But now, Schwartz is going to be away from his best friend for the first time, and it will be interesting to see how just one "Tom" moves forward without the other.

You can see Schwartz on the upcoming season of The Valley.