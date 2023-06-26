Vanderpump Rules is the first-ever spinoff of the popular American reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been successful on its own because of the drama it displayed, which makes for a compelling television program, among other things. Of course, fans of the Bravo reality program are excited about the upcoming 11th season of the show, but one cast member is " slightly terrified" about filming the series: Tom Schwartz.

While promoting his new series, Stars on Mars—which sees several celebrities competing on a fictitious space station—the 40-year-old reality star shared in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that he is always a bit scared whenever they start shooting a new season; the upcoming 11th season is no exception.

“I’m always slightly terrified when we start a new season. We’ve been through so much with this group, and we’re a volatile crew,” the reality star told Us Weekly, adding: “We’ve always been a volatile group of friends. I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love.”

Related: 'Vanderpump Rules' Teaser Gives Lala Kent Center Stage in the Reunion Part Two

Getting His "Rose-Colored Lenses Back On"

Image via Bravo

Though terrified, Schwartz is still "grateful" to be part of the program's new season. A few months ago, Schwartz had been embroiled in the controversy surrounding Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair. He faced backlash for not telling Ariana Madix—Sandoval's girlfriend of nearly a decade at the time—about the cheating scandal. Though Schwartz has already apologized for hiding the truth from Madix, the latter has previously confirmed that she is no longer in contact with Schwartz. Of course, the drama took its toll on Schwartz. But if there's one thing he wants to improve for Season 11, it's his appearance.

“I feel like I’ve rocked Mumus for half of the duration of Vanderpump Rules, you know? I’m kind of a scrub by nature. I like to be cozy. But maybe now that I’m single I need to polish u my act a little bit. I’m gonna do that. I’m gonna step my game [up] and try to be a little more suave. A little more debonair… I’m gonna get the makeover that I intended to do last year," he also told Us Weekly, adding: "I think I have my rose-colored lenses back on. I think this was a reoccurring theme last season, last year, last few years, is trying to get my Schwartz back. I think I learned doing the show going to ‘Mars,’ that it was always there. I just needed to, like, dig it out, refine it, and I kind of am doing what I set up to do, which is falling in love with myself all over again.”

Vanderpump Rules centers on Lisa Vaderpump—RHOBH's original housewife—as she works on finding success in show business along with SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar staff. Since its release in 2013, the reality show has received massive success, spawning two spinoffs, including Vanderpump Rules After Show and Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky. And now, a brand-new 10-episode unscripted series called Vanderpump Villa will soon be available on Hulu, focusing on the opulent French villa and its hand-selected staff's best efforts to provide an equally opulent level of service.

There are no set release dates for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 or Vanderpump Villa. Stay tuned on Collider for more updates.