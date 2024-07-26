The Big Picture Sandoval's attempt to sue his ex caused backlash and made him the 'most hated man in America.'

Girlfriend defends Sandoval, clarifies his deactivation of social media was to deal with lawsuit backlash.

Rumors of drug use by Sandoval are denied by his girlfriend, and the issue remains unresolved.

Tom Sandoval lost whatever little bit of grace he got back during Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules when he tried to sue his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. After he cheated on her with her friend, Rachel Leviss, Madix saw an up-tick in support from fans of the show. Sandoval, however, saw a lot of hatred and dubbed himself the most hated man in America. Now, after he attempts to sue Madix and then blames it on someone else, his new girlfriend has begun fighting his battles for him.

Sandoval's new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, took to Instagram to explain some of what was going on. Many noticed that Sandoval suddenly was no longer on social media after the lawsuit came out, Robinson explained what happened in an Instagram comment. “We both deactivated our Instagrams once he found out about what the filing really meant. We BOTH were shocked and did not want hate and criticism from the public on something when he needed to focus on fixing it immediately without any distractions."

Sandoval fired his lawyers and made statements about the lawsuit against Madix that he never meant to send and Robinson clarified that he was always going to activate his Instagram again when everything was said and done. “He made a statement knowing he was going to activate his Instagram once it was finished and the issue was resolved before the backlash came in. Hopefully everyone understands,” she said.

Is Sandoval Doing Drugs?

Image via Bravo

Another issue that popped up was fans claiming that Sandoval does cocaine. It wasn't clear where this comment or line of thinking was coming from, but Robinson denied that Sandoval ever even tried cocaine. “He’s never even tried blow in his life for one. And what pills?” she wrote on Instagram. “vitamin D and supplements? Don’t believe everything you read online or hear … We can have fun and have some drinks big dealllllll.” He was clean during Season 11 of the show, talking with his fellow cast mates about it. But that seems to have changed since Sandoval started dating Robinson. At least according to Billie Lee.

No one really knows what is going on with Sandoval and Robinson. For now, we know that he apparently doesn't know where these rumors are coming from, but that talk of his "drug use" is just a rumor.

You can watch Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

