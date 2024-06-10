The Big Picture Lala Kent denies being a production puppet on Vanderpump Rules this season.

Kent claims she was authentic and outspoken, not influenced by producers.

Kent insists she enjoys disagreements and intense conversations, but her actions seemed self-serving.

Lala Kent had a personal grudge this season on Vanderpump Rules. During Season 11, Kent went out of her way to try and force Ariana Madix to forgive Tom Sandoval for cheating on her with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. Whenever the topic of conversation came around to Madix ignoring Sandoval, Kent had something to say about it. It then made fans think that she was told to bring up drama between them and try to force Madix into doing something she didn't want to do. One suspicious fan posted on social media “Were you a production puppet this season because you thought you were going to be rewarded? Now, on Give Them Lala, Kent cleared the air about how she was acting this season.

She made it clear that she had never been anyone's puppet and was not doing anything for the producers. In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star explained that she was just acting as her genuine self. “There’s a tier system in place,” Kent said. “I went in, and I was authentic. And things that didn’t make sense to me, I asked questions. If I felt it, I said it … I will always have an opinion. It’s what allows me to go in and make TV.” That wasn't all, Kent went on to say that because the audience "knows her," they know that she wasn't a puppet. “The audience knows me,” she said. “They know that I can change up quick. I ask questions if things don’t make sense. I can go from slicing you with my words to being putty in your hand. It is what it is.”

Lala Kent Is Nobody's Puppet

Still, it doesn't explain her reaction to Ariana Madix, but she insists that she isn't doing this for anyone's benefit. “I love not seeing eye to eye with people,” she said. “It opens such fun, intense conversations, and I thrive off of environments like that, which is why I keep exposing myself to reality television because I enjoy it. I’ve never been anyone’s puppet. And I certainly wasn’t this season.”

Yes, she is right that she is someone who questions a lot and wants to know more but this season also featured a Kent who was all about making sure the show kept going, regardless of how her co-stars felt. She made it clear in the reunion that she was all about making sure the show survived to keep her money coming in and it painted a very vivid for people like Katie Maloney and Madix. They saw a Kent who only wanted to make sure she was safe and not someone who cares about her friends. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock