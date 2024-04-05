The Big Picture Vanderpump Villa, set in France, follows a new cast selected by Lisa Vanderpump for a decadent experience.

The show is a mix of Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, providing an immersive look at the French countryside.

Unlike her previous shows on Bravo, Vanderpump Villa is on Hulu, marking a significant change for LVP's television ventures.

Rosé, lavender fields, the French Riviera, and (obnoxious) rich people might be what the South of France is known for, but for a whole lot of reality TV lovers, a new subsection will arrive - Vanderpump Villa. Because yes, Lisa Vanderpump has a new show set in one of the most idyllic places in France, Mazerolles-du-Razès.

Vanderpump, who started her rise to fame or at least to become Bravolebrity as a cast member of the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, has grown to be one of Bravo’s biggest stars. The British-born entrepreneur took the audience along with her as she showcased her extravagant life for nine seasons before she stepped down from the franchise to invest more time in her own brand. That brand includes the extremely popular Vanderpump Rules.

Why Has 'Vanderpump Rules' Become So Popular?

Vanderpump Rules has been a fixture on Bravo since 2013 and has created some of the most well-known names in the reality world. Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and, of course, Tom Sandoval, who eventually turned into Scandoval, after he cheated on longtime partner Madix, with fellow cast member Leviss. Vanderpump Rules follows the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s and Ken Todd’s establishments in West Hollywood. It has gained so much popularity that several spin-offs have been created, such as Vanderpump Rules After Show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and the newest one, The Valley. Besides the shows focusing on her restaurants’ staff, LVP has also starred in E!’s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump and Peacock’s Vanderpump Dogs.

What Will Be Different In 'Vanderpump Villa?'

So, will Vanderpump Villa accomplish the same kind of success? Perhaps? It does seem to have a similar premise as the other shows. This time around, Lisa Vanderpump has hand-selected the staff that will work, live, and play at the exclusive French estate, Chateau Rosabelle. The bunch of eclectic service industry professionals are set to give their guests an extravagant experience with a side of drama.

The twelve cast members won’t just work together but will also live with each other during their stay in Chateau Rosabelle. Which is why Vanderpump Villa has been given the unofficial tagline to be a combination of Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck. LVP even exclaimed that her new show “is more immersive and it’s got guests and it’s kind of more decadent in a way,” before mentioning that “It’s in a whole landscape of the French countryside,” to US.

Why Is 'Vanderpump Villa' on Hulu Instead of Bravo?

There’s another big change that comes with Vanderpump Villa. Unlike all of LVP’s other endeavors, this latest installment won’t be released on Bravo and streamed on Peacock, instead, it’ll have Hulu as its home. This comes as a huge shock as this is Vanderpump’s first show to have made the jump from the NBCUniversal brand to another network. Ex-friend Kyle Richards, who is the last remaining original Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, first started this trend as her kids and husband, who she is separated from, Mauricio Umansky made a deal with Netflix to stream their show Buying Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump Villa’s first three episodes were released on April 1st, while the remainder of the season will follow in the upcoming weeks. The first season is set to have 10 episodes filled with all things pink, risqué, luxurious, and tons of drama.

