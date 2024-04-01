The iconic Lisa Vanderpump is back with a brand new addictive reality series, this time set in her luxury French villa. Following on from the success of Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Dogs, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, and more, the 63-year-old is set to once again grace our screens with more tantalizing tantrums and devilish drama, this time following the lives of the many staff members working at her villa. With fireworks expected and with the recent release of a trailer guaranteeing plenty of drama, here is a look at the cast waiting to serve on Vanderpump Villa.

Lisa Vanderpump

Fresh off the back of the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV legend Lisa Vanderpump is taking a well-earned vacation and traveling to her impressive villa in France. An author, humanitarian, designer, restauranteur, and actress, Lisa Vanderpump has perhaps already done it all but certainly shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Where Lisa goes, drama follows, meaning that Vanderpump Villa will be unmissable reality television simply thanks to her presence.

Marciano Brunette

Close

Every good team needs a leader, and fronting the serving team at the villa is Marciano Brunette. Hailing from Las Vegas, taking risks is likely built into Marciano's DNA, with his energetic passion and drive to succeed highly infectious, but also prone to conflict. A lover of the high life and a man known to hang with the stars, Marciano will know all the right buttons to press to provide pure entertainment in the villa.

Andre Mitchell

Thirsty? Talk to Andre. This Dallas-based model is more than just a pretty face and works as the mixologist at Vanderpump Villa. Although not averse to conflict, Andre is a devout Christian and was actually baptized again in 2023, according to his Instagram. Will he be able to find faith in the rest of the team?

Eric Funderwhite

Active, energetic, and motivated are three words that neatly summarize château manager Eric Funderwhite. A fitness enthusiast hailing from Los Angeles, Eric's ability to manage other people will likely leave him close to an argument or two. Here's hoping for plenty of drama in the villa.

Emily Kovacs

Despite only being 25 years old, housekeeper Emily knows who she is and what she wants, with her sky-high confidence sure to lead to a disagreement or two in the villa.

Stephen Alsvig

With nearly 5000 followers on social media, self-confessed 'Disney Daddy' Stephen Alsvig is perhaps the most well-known of the staff members at Vanderpump Villa. As the events coordinator, it's important for Stephen to love his job, but can he love it quite as much as he loves Disney?

Anthony Bar

37-year-old Anthony Bar is the executive chef at Vanderpump Villa, with a career at the top of the culinary world his dream since being a child. Although from Los Angeles, Anthony does have French roots and will likely be able to pull on them to find a sense of home out in Lisa Vanderpump's French villa.

Priscila Ferrari

One of the servers working beneath Marciano, Priscila Ferrari is a glamorous lover of luxury hailing from Rio De Janeiro in Brazil. Although a friendly, determined employee, Priscila is also not afraid to speak her mind - a recipe for drama perhaps?

Telly Hall

Good Telly by name and hopefully good telly by nature, Telly Hall is another mixologist at Vanderpump Villa ready to serve the many thirsty guests. A fan of exotic outfits and experimental cocktails, Telly will likely bring an edge of flair to an already outrageous cast, with the Atlanta native perhaps about to become a fan favorite on the show.

Grace Cottrell

Another housekeeper in the villa is Grace Cottrell, a young and ambitious woman from Saint Augustine. Although not too much is known about Grace, she seems like a generous and kind person on her social media accounts, with her brief appearances in the Vanderpump Villa trailer showcasing her intent to work to the best of her ability.

Hannah Fouch

Born in Las Vegas, Hannah Fouch is another server at Vanderpump Villa and is someone with a wonderful online image and presence making her perfect for this front-of-house role. According to her social media, Hannah is a fan of Taylor Swift and has even been lucky enough to see the pop icon in concert, so let's hope the hot months in the Villa don't turn out to be a cruel summer for Hannah.

Caroline Byl

Every high-functioning kitchen needs a steadfast sous chef, with that role played by Caroline Byl. The high-profile guests at Vanderpump Villa will be expecting nothing but the best from the food, and will likely also have unique requests, so an ability to think on your feet is crucial for any employee. Luckily, independent thinking is nothing new to Caroline, with her work outside of the kitchen coming in the form of a successful beauty, cosmetic, and personal care brand called Bayler Paris. Will Caroline's ability to work well on her own translate into success with a team?

Gabriella Sanon

Last but by absolutely no means least, Vanderpump Villa's second events coordinator Gabriella Sanon is a lover of all things food, with her social media accounts demonstrating some of the amazing culinary exploits she often indulges in. However, the Miami native is the only member of the cast without Vanderpump Villa mentioned on her Instagram. Might there be trouble ahead?

With the trailer available to watch above, Vanderpump Villa officially debuts on April 1, 2024, with streaming available exclusively on Hulu. To catch up on the most recent eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, check out the other link below.

