New episodes of Vanderpump Villa will be filmed in July.

The new series shows audiences the businesswoman side of successful reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump has made a name for herself in the hospitality business and on shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. Introducing the world to restaurants like Pump, Sur, Tom Tom, and more, the restaurant business and Vanderpump go hand in hand. Now, she is looking for some new chefs and a cast to introduce the world to. Or at least that is what this new casting notice looks like. You can be a chef on Vanderpump Villa if you have the skill, charm, and willingness to be on reality television.

A call went out for chefs, sous chefs, and line cooks to audition to be on the show. The age range was 21-50 and was open to any gender and any appearance/ethnicity. Shooting this summer on July 26, the casting is led by Chad Moore and will bring more cooks into Vanderpump's kitchen. Vanderpump Villa is a Hulu series and is currently airing its first season.

The official casting announcement reads as follows:

"Now Casting - REAL CHEFS, SOUS CHEFS, & LINE COOKS - Are you eager to showcase your skills under the guidance of globally acclaimed celebrity and hospitality mogul, Lisa Vanderpump? Hulu and Bunim Murray productions are currently seeking unparalleled excellence coupled with television ready charisma in the following roles - REAL CHEFS, SOUS CHEFS, & LINE COOKS. Put in the notes box - name, age, phone number, insta, location, occupation, experience level and relationship status!"

'Vanderpump Villa' Shows Fans What Lisa Vanderpump Does Best

Shows like Vanderpump Rules turned Vanderpump herself from a housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into a Bravo powerhouse. She took us into the personal life of her servers at Sur, which included cheating scandals almost every single season (and typically from Jax Taylor before Tom Sandoval took his crown). With Vanderpump Villa just starting, it gives fans a new opportunity to see how Vanderpump works as a businesswoman and what these new people will bring to the table. So if you are a cook of any kind who thinks you have what it takes to stack up with a Vanderpump cast (which isn't the easiest thing to do) then get ready and apply! With this exciting casting call, we can't wait to watch it all play out.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 air on Tuesdays on Bravo. New episodes of Vanderpump Villa are out on Mondays. You can catch up with both shows on Hulu.

Vanderpump Villa Follows the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors. Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Hannah Fouch , Priscila Ferrari , Emily Kovacs , Eric Funderwhite , Anthony Bar , Caroline Byl , Grace Cottrell Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) Vanderpump

