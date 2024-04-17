The Big Picture Eric Funderwhite's aggressive behavior on Vanderpump Villa is causing rifts among employees.

Eric disregarded rules, changed planned events without approval, and instigated conflicts among teams.

Eric's abrasive management style is causing chaos, making him unfit to lead the Villa's employees.

Lisa Vanderpump has found another show that has charm and drama like old school Vanderpump Rules. Thanks to Vanderpump Villa, viewers have been able to experience seeing servers, bartenders, event coordinators, and general managers go through their everyday duties during their jobs while also being able to live together and experience every day together. Lisa Vanderpump is not shy when hiring different personalities for her shows; with Vanderpump Villa, she shows how people with different personalities can live together. Audiences have already fallen in love with the cast members, but they can see some cracks between the mix of employees.

One of the most noticeable ones has been with Eric Funderwhite, the general manager of the Villa. When he started, he seemed like he knew how to run the show and be in charge of all his employees without Lisa getting involved, but that changed when he got involved in a fight between Marciano Brunette and Telly Hall in which Eric got involved by being condescending towards Telly and not Marciano. Throughout his time on the show, he has shown he can be condescending and also becomes cocky and disregards how an event may be managed and what goes down during the event. He has gotten into arguments with many of his coworkers, making many turn against him for who he has become.

Vanderpump Villa Follows the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors. Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Hannah Fouch , Priscila Ferrari , Emily Kovacs , Eric Funderwhite , Anthony Bar , Caroline Byl , Grace Cottrell Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) Vanderpump

Eric Has Issues With His Coworkers at ‘Vanderpump Villa'

During the first two episodes of Vanderpump Villa, the employees had to plan a proposal for their guests. Their first guests coming into the Villa made them all more nervous since it was the first time Lisa Vanderpump would see them working and judging if she made the right choice in hiring them. In those episodes, Marciano and Telly started a trend of drinking while they were working, which was one of the rules Lisa Vanderpump was looking for her bartender Telly not to break. She broke the rules with Marciano but returned from it by stopping right away, which he didn't. At one of the dinners, Marciano was already under the influence and started an argument with Telly, which elevated her in the moment, and Eric began to go against her. Eric, as the manager, should've controlled the situation and helped tone down the arguments. He did not help the situation by starting to tell Telly that she was getting aggressive when, in reality, Marciano should never have gotten as loud as he did with a woman.

After this argument with Telly, there was a change noticed in Eric, since he started to become more aggressive towards his coworkers by saying they were not doing their work and "taking matters into his own hands," as he did on the third episode of the show while planning an outdoor breakfast for one of their guests. Eric started to put down his team by walking into one of their team meetings and letting them know that he was their boss and had a nasty side to him that they did not want to see, and the employees needed to do everything he ordered. Not only is this a rude way of speaking to his employees, but he is not in charge of them. They are all Lisa's employees, and she makes the rules.

Eric Funderwhite Disregarded Lisa Vanderpump's Rules

Image via Hulu

When viewers met Eric, he seemed like the type of manager who would follow the rules and always know that what Lisa Vandeprump does is always right. That quickly changed after Lisa conversed with him about how he spoke to Telly during their argument on night one. He wanted to show Lisa that he could take charge and manage his coworkers correctly, but what he managed to do was ruffle feathers between different departments, such as the chefs and the event managers.

During the fourth episode, Eric started changing many of the events that Lisa had planned with her team of event managers and wanted to bring the bachelorette party they were hosting to the next level by making it crazier and wilder. The events managers, Stephen Alsvig and Gabriella Sanon, kept telling Eric not to make any changes, and he kept taking matters into his own hands to get the guests to be more under the influence and "let loose." This stressed the events team since they had time to plan everything precisely as Lisa Vandeprump had asked them. Besides ruffling feathers in the events team, the chefs got involved during one of the dinners. Eric was trying to get them to become wilder because they felt their food wasn't being considered because of how beautiful their hard work looked.

Eric has ruffled many feathers, and as the manager, he should always ask the specific teams if he can adjust their plans while ensuring nothing is ruined during their events. This is why Eric should be replaced as the manager; he will constantly get everyone worked up, which could create chaos in the Villa.

Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., with new episodes airing Mondays.

Watch on Hulu