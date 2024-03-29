After Scandoval, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is keeping viewers hooked as Ariana Madix moves on with a new boyfriend and the rest of the group continues to have a hard time forgiving Tom Sandoval. Yet, the reality TV lead, Lisa Vanderpump, isn't just focused on keeping the team at peace. She is currently busy promoting another reality show, Vanderpump Villa, which will be focused on the staff at a French château, as they calibrate serving guests and dealing with work colleagues 24/7.

In case you are looking forward to watching this upcoming series or want to invest in more unhinged reality TV, here is everything we know so far about this new project.

Image via Hulu

Vanderpump Villa will be out soon, with its first three episodes arriving in the US through Hulu on April 1, 2024. The remaining seven will land on a weekly basis via the streaming service. Viewers in the UK and Canada can also watch the reality show through Disney +. To stay tuned to all the latest episodes, check out the release schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 April 1, 2024 Episode 2 April 1, 2024 Episode 3 April 1, 2024 Episode 4 April 8, 2024 Episode 5 April 15, 2024 Episode 6 April 22, 2024 Episode 7 April 29, 2024 Episode 8 May 6, 2024 Episode 9 May 13, 2024 Episode 10 May 10, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yes, there is! On March 6, 2024, Hulu unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming reality series, and by the looks of it, there will be a lot of parties, guest services, workplace fights, and intense drama. The clip starts off with Lisa letting the staff know that the guests will be arriving the next day at the luxurious château in France, where they are expected to indulge in stellar food and hospitality. With the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum observing their every move, the team must be focused on providing the best service they can while also navigating the difficulties of living with their co-workers. As some of the footage in the trailer shows the group enjoying the pool, having a few too many drinks, and hooking up in between shifts, managing their personal lives on top of the professional won't be an easy task to follow.

What Is 'Vanderpump Villa' About?

Image via Hulu

Here is the official logline for Vanderpump Villa provided by Hulu:

“From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her ‘pop up’ experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.”

Who Is Starring in 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Aside from Vanderpump's occasional appearance here and there, the main cast will be filled with hand-selected professionals in their respective fields. In December 2023, Hulu revealed who are the participants in the series.

Andre Mitchell is a mixologist, and he began his trajectory in the service industry at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse after an injury cost him his athletic scholarship at Texas State. In the reality show, he will be partnering up with Chauntel "Telly" Hall, another mixologist with 12 years' experience.

Executive chef Anthony Bar will look after the kitchen at the villa, alongside his sous chef Caroline Byl. Although their work styles might be different, with Bar being a by-the-books type and Byl a more improvisational cook, they are able to work well together and deliver some fine dishes.

Emily Kovacs has done it all in terms of jobs, and her stellar work ethic will be a bonus as a housekeeper. She will be working with Grace Cottrell, another housekeeper who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty on the job.

After working at one of Vegas' most sought-after restaurants, Marciano Brunette will be the lead server at the château. He will be managing Hannah Fouch and Priscila Ferrari, two servers who will be actively involved in a lot of the after-work onscreen portion of the show.

Stephen Alsvig will be an event coordinator, and he has already worked alongside Marciano and Hannah before the show and is well aware of how this pairing will play out. His co-worker on the team is Gabriella Sanon, who will use her expertise in hosting luxurious events during her time at the villa while also eyeing the possibility of finding love.

Last but not least, Eric Funderwhite will be the château manager. After years overlooking big teams for A-list clientele, he is ready to take on the challenge of leading what could potentially become the core group of staff at the villa.

Who Is Making 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Image via Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump is no stranger to being on reality TV and producing shows within this genre. She is currently an executive producer and stars in Vanderpump Rules, Overserved, Vanderpump Dogs, and Pooch Perfect, all reality shows for different networks and streaming services. Aside from being a TV personality, she is also a businesswoman and looks after four restaurants and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Vegas alongside her longtime husband, Ken Todd. Ahead of the show's streaming release, Vanderpump shared information about the casting process for the Hulu original in an interview with TV Insider:

“It was very, very carefully thought out. I needed some people that I knew I could really rely on. However, this cast also gave Lisa some trouble at times. “I think you have to manage people a lot more when you’re living with them and you can’t replace people,” she continues. “I’m not saying we didn’t, but you’ll have to see the show, too. It was quite difficult when you’ve got young people all living together.”

According to Hulu, both Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360 are credited as producers of the reality show.

Where Was 'Vanderpump Villa' Filmed?

Image via Hulu

Vanderpump Villa is set at the Château Rosabelle (also known as Château St. Joseph), located in the South of France. This L-shaped castle was built in 1879 and is now a luxurious guest spot for anyone who wants to book a stay or host a high-end event (a wedding perhaps).