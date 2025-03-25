Fans of Vanderpump Rules have missed Stassi Schroeder on their screens. Now, the former star is serving as Lisa Vanderpump's "eyes and ears" in Season 2. A new trailer for Vanderpump Villa revealed Schroeder and had fans talking. One of the more exciting developments with this season is a surprising crossover episode that fans truly could not see coming. That is the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives taking a trip to Vanderpump's establishment. Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, and Demi Engemann are making an appearance on Vanderpump Villa.

In an interview about her return to Vanderpump's reality world, Schroeder spoke about the crossover and said that as dramatic as the scenes felt, that was just the beginning. "That was fun,” she told Us Weekly. “What you see in the trailer [is] not dramatizing something out of nothing. … I’ve seen all the episodes. That s— goes down.” And she even shared how surprisingly fun the cast was, despite being sober.

“When I hung out with [the Mormon Wives cast], it was so fun. They’re so fun — and they’re sober,” she said, saying how nice the cast was. But she went on to talk about how she thought sober people weren't fun before. “Most of them [were]. So, it’s like, ‘Oh! Sober people [aren’t] that fun,’ but they are.” But she also talked about footage that made it seem as if Engemann, who is married to Bret Engemann, was seemingly flirting with Marciano Brunette. "They didn’t tell me that bit, but I was watching [the episode] back, like, ‘Marciano and Demi are just f—ing creepy.’ I have chills,” Schroeder said. “That’s real s—. It was news to me. I saw all the scenes and I couldn’t believe it. So you’re obviously going to have to tune in and see like I did. I can’t.”

Stassi Schroeder on Being Back

Image via Deadline.

Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules back in 2020 after co-star Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute called in a fake police report on her after Stowers allegedly cheated with Jax Taylor. Since, Doute has returned to the Vanderpump world with The Valley but Schroeder had yet to return. Until now. She sharedt hat she was happy to have her husband, Beau Clark, there to help her make her return possible. “I have two kids. I have an awesome husband. I got to go and film in a 12th-century Italian castle [and] I would just like to enjoy it right now,” she said. “I’m good right now.”

You can see Scroeder return in Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.