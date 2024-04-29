The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump defended Andy Cohen's behavior as "playful" and said she's on his side.

Vanderpump believes the drug allegations against Cohen are false and supports him.

The loyalty between Vanderpump and Cohen remains strong despite controversy and lawsuits emerging.

Lisa Vanderpump has been a part of the Bravo world since the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She then went on to build her own empire within the Bravo world with shows like Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Villa. So when a lot of, Bravolebrities started to turn on Andy Cohen, the question of where Vanderpump would lie on the loyalty side of things, she made it clear that Cohen never had to worry about her switching sides. The question was posed to Vanderpump in a recent interview about allegations made against Cohen's behavior by former Bravo stars.

During an interview on CBS' daytime show The Talk, Lisa Vanderpump called Andy Cohen's behavior “playful.” She went on to talk about her own relationship with Cohen. “I think I’ve been one of the few people that have done Watch What Happens Live on their own for many years and had a kind of very connected relationship, and he’s playful,” Vanderpump said, according to People. The allegations against Cohen included Leah McSweeney's accusation that Cohen helped to facilitate her addiction issues and that Cohen himself used drugs.

Is Vanderpump too involved?

Vanderpump pushed back at that, saying that she would know if any of that happened. Talking about how Cohen and herself are both "inappropriately naughty," which she says Bravo is “a lot of the time.” Vanderpump went on to talk about whether she's on his side. “He’s a gay man that we have a lot of fun with,” she said. “So, am I on his side? Damn right, I’m on his side.” When the topic of drug use was brought up, Vanderpump didn't believe it. “When it comes to drug allegations, a thousand percent I would know and no way does it ever happen,” she said. She also stated she found it "strange" that the allegations were all coming from former Bravo employees and not any currently employed by the network.

Whether or not the allegations against Cohen or Bravo are true, it is something worth talking about. Vanderpump is very involved with the network at this point, and she might not be the best source for what is and isn't true of someone else's experience. For now, we know at least that if Cohen needs someone on his side, he will always have Vanderpump there. That is before these lawsuits really start to roll out and if we see the dark side of Bravo come to light with them. She is also far from the only Bravo star to support Cohen, but still, it will be interesting to see what the future holds. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 air on Tuesdays on Bravo. New episodes of Vanderpump Villa are out on Mondays. You can catch up with both shows on Hulu. Watch on Hulu