Lisa Vanderpump first appeared on reality television when she was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Three years later, Lisa got her own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, which followed the inner workings of her restaurant, SUR. Vanderpump Rules is now the most popular Real Housewives spinoff on Bravo, developing its own fanbase that has grown immensely since it first debuted 11 seasons ago. As a reality TV star and a restaurant mogul, Lisa Vanderpump has built an entertainment empire. She continues to open new restaurant locations in Las Vegas and, most recently, a new restaurant, Wolf, in Lake Tahoe. When it comes to reality TV entertainment, Lisa has also started a new venture, Vanderpump Villa. The new business venture is both a new challenge and a brand-new series on Hulu.

Vanderpump Villa focuses on Lisa's new French countryside château experience at the Château Rosabelle. The guests come to stay for the full Vanderpump experience, spending a day and night on the property of Vanderpump Villa. The staff of the Château Rosabelle are also the cast of the series. They're a group of professionals handpicked by Lisa herself based on their experience and merits. The staff also live on the property, which naturally leads to some interpersonal issues. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Lisa about the new Hulu series and to see what would come in the future.

‘Vanderpump Villa’ Is a Totally New Experience for Lisa Vanderpump

The drama begins almost immediately in Vanderpump Villa, thanks to two of the staff members being exes in an on-again, off-again rollercoaster relationship. Lisa had to not only make sure that the guests were having a good time, she also had to make sure that the staff were on their best behavior during work hours. From the eccentric personalities to the peculiar fixation on alcohol, the staff of Vanderpump Villa does not disappoint in the drama department. When asked if she had any regrets about hiring anyone on the staff, she shared, “I might have done; if you'd asked me that [during filming], I would have said, ‘Yes. This one, this one, this one.’ But, no, because it was a colorful palette of people. It was a diverse group of people on every level from all walks of life, on every level that we put together. But the most important thing [is that] they were all very well qualified.”

She added to this, saying, “At some point when we were there, I was like, ‘Oh, they're driving me crazy.’ But you know, that's life. If you gave me twelve staff in any of [my] businesses and I had to live with them, at some point, they would all drive me crazy.” And it’s this aspect of Vanderpump Villa that makes it stand out among Lisa’s other TV projects. The added tension of living together in one space is bound to create friction.

The biggest question is, would she do it again? The Château Rosabelle provided a truly unique experience for those staying on the premises. What made this even better was the fact that the experience was catered to the guests, something that was occasionally interrupted when staff disputes came to a fever pitch. When asked if the Château will open again in the future, Lisa said, “I have a restaurant to open next week in Lake Tahoe that I've designed, hand-curated, you know, like a bespoke, uh, built by me and my design partner, which has been a lot of work. I have another restaurant to open in Vegas. I don't know. Would I do it again? Maybe, but I don't think it would have been in the same Château. When I was right in the middle of it, I'd be like, ‘I'll never do this again.’ But with hindsight, it was a delicious experience. And it was something that I will really treasure… It's a story of poignancy with guests, and it's a story of complications with twelve people living together and my struggle to make everything perfect when life isn't really perfect. if the viewers love the show as much as they love Vanderpump Rules, she should definitely consider another Château experience.

