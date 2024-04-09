The Big Picture Workplace romance often ends poorly, impacting job performance.

Countless businesses have rules about interpersonal relationships in the workplace. Friendships are fine, sure, but romance is another matter entirely. On rare occasions, workplace romance can lead to happy couples that last a long time. The keyword there, however, is rare. More often than not, these workplace relationships end poorly. Sometimes, one or both individuals wind up losing their jobs to petty fights that impact their ability to do their work well. The complexities of workplace romances have been explored on many reality television shows.

Specific industries have a smaller circle of individuals where this sort of occurrence is more likely to happen. This is precisely the scenario that occurs in Vanderpump Villa. Reality TV and restaurant mogul Lisa Vanderpump meticulously chose each person on the staff to work for her at Château Rosabelle, the beautiful French countryside location of Vanderpump Villa. The staff is also the main cast of the Hulu series as they create incredible experiences for the guests of the Château Rosabelle. Two of the cast/staff members are also an on-again, off-again couple. Lead server Marciano Brunette and server Hannah Fouch dated back and forth prior to the show. Unfortunately, working together at the Chateau Rosabelle has raised up deep emotions, both good and bad, from both of them.

Hannah and Marciano's Troubles Adds Drama to ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Lisa Vanderpump was somewhat aware of the connection between Hannah and Marciano. She hired them because she believed in their abilities and hoped that they'd be able to overcome their history for the sake of their guests. Unfortunately, on Vanderpump Villa, those hopes were dashed almost immediately. Hannah and Marciano are immediately drawn to each other, and their flirtation brings up those old feelings from the past. Their romance was somewhat rekindled, at least for a second, until Marciano slipped back into his womanizing ways. Hannah had shared early on that Marciano struggled to be faithful in the early days of their relationship. They broke up and got back together multiple times, and were not together when Lisa hired them.

Marciano is aware of his flirtatious nature. He has a compulsion when it comes to women. When the guests arrive and have a party after dinner, Marciano winds up kissing another woman. This happened after he and Hannah were figuring out if they wanted to start their relationship again. Hannah, of course, is devastated. Marciano is put on dish duty for some of the other drama he happens to be at the center of. Hannah tried to get payback by flirting with a guest who came with a group of men staying at the château. She was excited by the opportunity to play a tiny tit-for-tat. Regrettably, she got a little too deep with the guy too fast, and he was clearly only interested in having a fun, sexy time.

Hannah and Marciano's Workplace Relationship Is Complex

Both Hannah and Marciano need to be more mature in this situation. Being exes who are forced to live and work together in a closed environment is one thing. Being in an emotionally volatile space magnifies the issue. They are still in the phase of their lives in which they are focused on love and fun. Sure, they are there for the massive opportunity provided by Lisa, but their inability to put their feelings aside while working is negatively affecting their performance. And this isn't at all surprising. According to Forbes, 57% of people in workplace romances said that their relationship impacts their work performance. There are also potential issues of favoritism. The same study says that 14 percent of people who work with co-working couples say that those romances can promote favoritism. With Marciano being the lead server, this is something that could easily happen, especially if he wants to get back in Hannah's good graces as she is a server on the team. The saving grace of the Château Rosabelle is Lisa Vanderpump herself, as she has eyes and ears all over the property.

The second she hears of any bad behavior affecting her business, she handles it swiftly. Should Marciano mess up again, his punishment might be more severe than dishwashing duty. As for Hannah, while she hasn't gotten into any specific trouble yet, she remains at risk of letting her feelings for Marciano get in the way of her work performance. One thing they both deserve credit for is keeping things entertaining for all the Hulu viewers.

