Lisa Vanderpump is back, bringing her signature style and high standards to a new stunning location with a fresh mix of staff. With the release date confirmed and exciting additions to the cast, fans have plenty to look forward to. Here is everything you need to know about Vanderpump Villa Season 2, from the premiere date to the new faces stirring up drama. Lisa has raised the stakes, revealing that the most exceptional employee will earn a coveted job opportunity and an impressive bonus. With careers on the line, the competition is fierce, and no one is safe from the castle’s high-pressure environment.

When Will 'Vanderpump Villa' Season 2 Premiere, and Who's in the New Cast?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to check back into Lisa Vanderpump’s lavish world. Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa premieres on April 24, 2025, with all ten episodes dropping exclusively on Hulu. This time, Lisa takes the action to an enchanting new setting – a 12th-century Italian castle, Castello Rosato. In August 2024, Lisa announced the renewal of Vanderpump Villa via TikTok, teasing fans with the bombshell news that Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder would be joining the cast. Stassi, known for her no-nonsense attitude and sharp wit, is set to play a major role in keeping the staff in check – and stirring up drama when needed.

Season 2 brings a mix of familiar faces and intriguing newcomers. Lisa has expanded her team, with six returning cast members and eleven fresh recruits ready to serve up the drama. According to Life & Style and IMDb, the returning members include Lisa herself as a Lady of the Castle; Anthony Bar as Executive Chef; Gabriella Sanon as Events Coordinator; Hannah Fouch and Marciano Brunette as servers; Andre Dante Mitchell as a bartender; and Grace Cottrell as a housekeeper.

The new cast members include Stassi as a Special VIP. Stassi’s role as Lisa’s "eyes and ears" at Castello Rosato is sure to shake things up. With a competitive environment and the promise of a special bonus for the best employee, tensions are bound to reach new heights. The other members include Tyler Agajan as Activities Coordinator; Ashley Angel and Dominic DeAngelis as cooks; Aidan McHugh, Alyssa Johnston, Tyler Grawn, and Sher as servers; Lexee Berdiago as a bartender; Bridget Keefe as a sous chef; Hagen Bach as a housekeeper; Sianna Renee as Events Coordinator; and Tyler Grawn as a server.

What Can Fans Expect from 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Image via Hulu

In a bold twist, Lisa encourages her staff to engage in a bit of espionage. "I want you to do the exact opposite of minding your own business – snoop," she tells them. This directive, combined with Stassi’s no-holds-barred approach, promises to uncover secrets and fuel rivalries. The trailer also teases a chaotic summer, with one staff member remarking, "I can’t believe four people are gone." Between romantic entanglements and explosive confrontations, Castello Rosato is shaping up to be anything but a quiet getaway.

Lisa herself described the season as a blend of "highs, lows, and everything in between," promising viewers a summer filled with unforgettable moments. One of the most buzzed-about storylines involves a visit from the #MomTok group from Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Their appearance brings unexpected drama, especially when married influencer Demi Engemann shares a flirtatious connection with Marciano – much to the dismay of fellow staff member Hannah Fouch.

According to Stassi, the drama is as real as it gets. Speaking to US Weekly, she didn’t hold back, saying, "Marciano and Demi are just f*cking creepy. I have chills – that’s real sht." Between high-stakes competition, scandalous flirtations, and the ever-present pressure to deliver perfection, Vanderpump Villa Season 2 promises an unforgettable ride.

The previous season of Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu.