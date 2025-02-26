Stassi Schroeder is officially making her return to television, and it’s happening in none other than Lisa Vanderpump’s latest hit show, Vanderpump Villa. The series, which follows the drama-filled lives of hospitality staff at Vanderpump’s luxurious French estate, Chateau Rosabelle, has been renewed for a second season—and Stassi’s return is already making waves. Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram on August 9, 2024, to confirm the exciting news.

In a playful Instagram video, Vanderpump teased season 2 while holding up a glass of champagne and asking for menu suggestions. The camera then panned to Schroeder, who responded, “Lisa, obviously goat cheese balls,” referencing her Vanderpump Rules days at SUR. Vanderpump, with her signature charm, replied, “Excellent idea, cheers! Welcome back, darling!” The announcement was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans, who flooded the comments with excitement over Schroeder’s return.

Stassi Schroeder’s Return to Reality TV

Image via Deadline.

Vanderpump Villa takes the drama of Vanderpump Rules to new heights by having the staff not only work together but also live under the same roof. With a luxurious French chateau as the backdrop, the cast navigates high-pressure hospitality demands, client expectations, and, of course, plenty of personal drama. Season 1 introduced viewers to a dynamic cast handpicked by Vanderpump, including chefs, mixologists, and housekeepers, all working to curate elite experiences for guests while entangling themselves in romantic and social conflicts. With Stassi joining season 2, her strong personality and sharp wit are sure to shake things up.

A Full-Circle Moment for Stassi and Lisa Vanderpump

Schroeder’s return marks her first collaboration with Vanderpump since her controversial exit from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. Both she and Kristen Doute were let go following past racially insensitive actions regarding former cast member Faith Stowers. Since then, Schroeder has taken accountability, apologized, and moved forward with her career and personal life, welcoming her second child with husband Beau Clark.

Beyond Vanderpump Villa, Schroeder is also set to headline her own docu-comedy series on Hulu, Stassi Says. The show, consisting of 30-minute episodes, will follow her as she juggles life’s chaotic moments alongside a cast of comedic and relatable characters. With the return of Schroeder and the continued allure of Lisa Vanderpump’s high-class world, Vanderpump Villa season 2 is shaping up to be an even more dramatic and decadent affair than its debut season. Whether it’s fiery confrontations, lavish parties, or unexpected alliances, fans can expect plenty of must-watch moments when the new season premieres. Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu.