If you're clambering for more chaos following the explosive Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, then good news; Lisa Vanderpump is adding another show to her TV empire with a new unscripted 10 episode series with Hulu. Vanderpump Villa will follow the hand-picked staff of the media mogul's luxury French villa, as they endeavor to deliver a five-star service to their fabulously wealthy guests.

While Vanderpump may be best known for her television work, particularly as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it is in fact the hospitality industry in which she is most entrenched; she and her husband, Ken Todd, have been in partnership for over 30 years, with over 30 bars and restaurants to their names. The pair own four restaurants in the US, as well as her LA hot spots and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Ceasars Palace, Las Vegas. It is befitting then, that the multi-faceted businesswoman's newest television endeavor will see the two industries come together further. The new series will be the latest addition to Vanderpump's growing list of reality TV projects which already includes Vanderpump Rules (which airs on Bravo), Overserved (airing on E!) Vanderpump Dogs (available on Peacock) and Pooch Perfect (on ABC).

Vanderpump Rules and Bravo saw series-high ratings with the conclusion of the three-part reunion of its tenth season, accruing a combined 4.1 million viewership across Bravo, on-demand and Peacock within 3 days. The series has been renewed for its eleventh season, which will begin production later this summer.

Image via Bravo

A Reality TV Boom

Vanderpump is to serve as an executive producer on the new series, in what will also serve as part of Hulu's expansion into unscripted content. The streamer this year sees the release of a third season of The D'Amelio Show, and a third season of The Kardashians, in addition to the ordering of a further 20 episodes of the latter. Audiences can expect to see an increase in unscripted programming all round amidst the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which has halted the production of countless television and film projects as studios refuse to pay writers for fairly for their work. When the writers last went on strike across 2007 and 2008, it led to an unprecedented boom in reality television production on account of its unscripted nature, as well as its low price tag. While the duration of the present strikes remains unclear, the last strike lasted for a period of 100 days beginning on November 5, 2007, and ending on February 12, 2008.

Vanderpump Villa will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Entertainment 360 also attached. A release date for the show is forthcoming.