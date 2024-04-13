The Big Picture Vanderpump Villa follows Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa, Château Rosabelle.

Despite clear rules, some staff members indulge in guests' alcohol while working, creating drama that escalates among the cast.

Research suggests breaking rules for a "sneaky thrill" may be the motivation behind staff's defiance, impacting their self-control.

Lisa Vanderpump's newest venture recently premiered on Hulu. Vanderpump Villa follows Château Rosabelle, a French villa where the Reality TV mogul has curated unique experiences for the guests who stay there. To better execute those luxurious experiences, Lisa personally handpicked the staff members, who are also the show's cast. Not only does the staff have to make sure Lisa's vision for her guests comes to fruition, but they also have to live together under one roof. 12 people who are meant to work and live together is a natural opportunity for much conflict. Because of this, when it comes to her business, Lisa was very clear with the staff about her professional expectations. When she introduced them to the château, she showed them where they would be staying and even provided them with their own bar to use. Essentially, Lisa provided them with everything they would need to have a good time.

One thing she was very clear about was the delineation between the guest bar and the staff bar. She told everyone in no uncertain terms that they could not drink while they were working. Despite Lisa's clear rules, some of the staff decided to let what she said go in one ear and out the other. They seem to have a disregard for the rules, with one mixologist immediately taking a shot from the guest bar the moment Lisa walks away. Several staff members even engage in drinking while serving the guests of the château. This raises the question: Why is it so difficult for the staff to follow the rules? Is it simply that they just want to drink all the time, or is there something more to their desire to break the rules?

Alcohol Is an Important Catalyst on ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Right after Lisa said not to drink the guests' alcohol, Telly Hall, a mixologist, went directly to the guest bar to take a shot. She didn't even wait one full minute, which is perplexing, to say the least. She partook of the bar, saying that, as a bartender, she had the right to drink while she was serving drinks. Telly's unfamiliarity with reality TV is immediately clear, as she either didn't realize that cameras were everywhere — or she didn't care. Lisa, as the boss, also installed cameras throughout the public areas and saw what Telly did almost immediately. But she wasn't the only person guilty of drinking on the job.

Marciano Brunette, the lead server, got legitimately drunk while serving the château's guests. He took shots with them while engaging them at the table, claiming that it was all a part of doing his job, but that's clearly something he came up with on his own. Ironically, his drunkenness led him to lash out at Telly, as she was not behind the bar when he needed her to be. Telly fought back, which led to a screaming match that happened right in front of the guests. The staff has their own bar, so why do they feel the need to drink from the guest's alcohol while working? The thing that makes the most sense is the idea behind the sneaky thrill.

The term sneaky thrill comes from research done by Jack Katz, a professor of sociology at UCLA. He researched the motivations behind committing crimes. One of those motivations, he discovered, was something he dubbed sneaky thrill. The term is straightforward: people who break the rules for the thrill. There's also a sense of defiance involved that makes them feel smarter or better about themselves. As they are grown adults who are aware of the rules, they blatantly choose to break them. Sneaky thrills go hand in hand with a lack of self-control, which is what ultimately leads to the very loud argument between Marciano and Telly.

The guests made sure to mention the awkward moment in their comment cards, which Lisa read personally. Marciano's fight with Telly, combined with his other bad behavior, led him to be the first staff member to face disciplinary action. Outside of legitimate alcoholism, the desire to drink on the job makes no logical sense. The cast has their own bar, which is free and open to use during their off hours. They have the opportunity of a lifetime working for Lisa Vanderpump. Why squander the opportunity for a little liquor? The cast is fortunate that Lisa is not the normal boss; in addition to being the staff, they are also making a reality show, so there’s always the possibility that the guest bar was nothing more than the bait to create entertaining TV.

Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., with new episodes airing Mondays.

