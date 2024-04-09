The Big Picture Vanderpump Villa is a new reality TV show blending Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, showcasing drama and luxury at Château Rosabelle.

Episode three focuses on Harlan's transition celebration at the villa, highlighting support for the transgender community.

Lisa Vanderpump emphasizes unity among staff to ensure success of events, spotlighting joy and self-actualization for Harlan.

Lisa Vanderpump's latest television venture, Vanderpump Villa, is a hybrid of Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, following her handpicked staff of 12 employees as they run the luxurious Château Rosabelle located in the beautiful French countryside. Full of big personalities, there's plenty of drama on the reality series, with tensions rising between the staff as they prepare a unique, curated experience for their guests each episode.

Guests come to Château Rosabelle to celebrate in style, whether it be an engagement, a bachelorette party, or in the case of episode three, a "Rebirth" party. "From One Queen to Another" shows guest of honor Harlan and a group of her friends visiting the Château Rosabelle to celebrate her facial feminization surgery and full transition to female. While the conflict between château manager Eric and events coordinator Stephen threatens to disrupt Harlan's weekend, Vanderpump reminds her employees to put interpersonal disputes on the back burner to ensure the success of her Butterfly Rebirth Ball. A longtime ally to the LGBTQ+ community, LVP's vocal and passionate support of Harlan and the trans community at large during this heartwarming episode is timelier than ever, with transphobia and anti-trans legislation on the rise in the United States.

"From One Queen to Another" Celebrates Harlan's Transition

The third episode of Vanderpump Villa, which aired on Hulu the day after International Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrates a momentous occasion for Harlan with an extravagant weekend. Events coordinator Gabriella kicks off the weekend with a Reflection Dinner, decorating the table with hand mirrors and notes with positive affirmations for each place setting. The following morning, Harlan sits down for tea with Vanderpump, and they discuss her journey as a trans woman, coming out, and the importance of being surrounded and uplifted by her chosen family of fellow queer people. Vanderpump extends nothing but kindness and support, saying in a confessional, "I don't think anybody really realizes the extraordinary journey some people have to take just to live their authentic life."

"From One Queen to Another" also lets us get to know Stephen a bit better, who reveals that he was one of the first openly gay members of the United States Air Force. Stephen hadn't had very much screen time prior to this episode of Vanderpump Villa where we see him quarrel with Eric, but more importantly, connect with Harlan and her group of friends.

Even with all the drama going on with the villa staff, LVP prioritizes the event and Harlan’s happiness over everything, and the Butterfly Rebirth Ball, which carries over into Episode 4, is a definite success. With widespread transphobia and ubiquitous anti-trans legislation in the United States, "From One Queen to Another" is especially important as it focuses on the joy and self-actualization Harlan experiences as a result of her transition and facial feminization surgery. It's encouraging, especially now, to see unequivocal support for the trans community on reality TV and the celebration of an important milestone in a trans woman's life. In Harlan's words, "Moving through the world as a trans woman, it's really hard, and it's easy to feel ugly a lot of the time. So to have someone celebrate my beauty and things that I see in myself and that all my friends see in myself, it just feels really special, and it feels like it should be celebrated."

The first four episodes of Vanderpump Villa are available to stream on Hulu in the US.

