The Big Picture Toxic relationships drive drama on both shows.

Cast members seek Lisa's approval so that they'll last season to season.

Nostalgia for Vanderpump Rules is evident on both shows.

Lisa Vanderpump has officially cemented herself as the queen of reality television by not only being a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but also managing to create a hit spinoff show in Vanderpump Rules and now creating another show called Vanderpump Villa. From the start of the episode, Vanderpump Villa hooks viewers immediately because of its exceptional cast. For a show like this to be able to work, the cast needs to be exciting, and each of their personalities has to have something that will be able to hook audiences to find out how these people will manage to not only work together but live in the place they will be working at together.

What makes these shows so successful is the cast, which are all unique, and Lisa understands what it takes to create a good show. Vanderpump Villa is not only fantastic because of the show itself, but it makes viewers nostalgic for what Vanderpump Rules was when it started with the cast trying to make it in Los Angeles while working as servers in a restaurant. Viewers can't help but bring nostalgia into these shows and see some similarities between the two shows. What stands out the most is having a toxic relationship at the center of all the drama. With Vanderpump Rules, everything revolved around Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder's explosive relationship; this is very similarly shown in Vanderpump Villa with Marciano Brunette and Hannah Fouch's on-and-off relationship. Not only is that a significant key aspect of the similarities, but it is also evident on both shows that the cast respects Lisa Vanderpump and wants to make her proud while doing their work, which can be seen more with event manager Stephen Alsvig and the bartender Andre Mitchell and on Vanderpump Rules with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz while creating TomTom.

Toxic Relationships Rule These Shows

When someone starts to watch Vanderpump Rules, most people think it is about a group of up-and-coming young adults trying to make it in Los Angeles. However, viewers will find out later that what makes this show so compelling is the drama between this group of friends, and the leaders of it all at the time were the on-and-off relationship of Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder. These two went at each other for many seasons, and Jax cheated on her on and on until she finally decided it was enough. She decided to break up with him and move on. Every week, viewers wanted to see what these two were up to and what new antics Jax would use to make his relationship crumble. The relationship was unhealthy for the two, and things worked out because they found significant others who understood them (at least until recently, since Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright separated). With a relationship like this leading the drama on the show, viewers would want to know how the relationship would work out and see its outcomes.

Vanderpump Villa works well with its cast but needs the same hook as Vanderpump Rules, as seen in Marciano Brunette and Hannah Fouch's relationship. They came into the villa broken up, but their attraction remains. It can be seen since they are very jealous of what the other does, whether it is a kiss on the cheek from a guest because of a challenge or one of their coworkers sitting near Marciano with her legs slightly open. Anything around them could create chaos, and instant drama is bound to happen in the house, which could be taken into their shift. Both relationships are similarly toxic, and Marciano has many qualities that make viewers wonder if he's another version of Jax Taylor since their personalities are similar in how they speak to Lisa or even explosive during a work shift.

The Cast on Both Shows are Constantly Seeking Lisa Vanderpump's Approval

Besides bringing in the drama, one of the most significant similarities between the two shows is that every single cast member has an appreciation for Lisa and everything she has done in her career, pushing them all to want to impress her. On Vanderpump Rules, the ones who sought Lisa's approval the most were Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. They both had opportunities to work closely with Lisa during their years at either Sur or Pump, but it all counted more when Lisa allowed them to be partners with her and open a restaurant called TomTom. Besides the Tom's, Katie Maloney has also been a cast member who knows Lisa has experience in the hospitality business; she was working some "See You Next Tuesdays" events and asked advice from her when she decided to open a sandwich shop with Ariana Madix.

On Vanderpump Villa, all the cast members respect Lisa and worship the ground she walks on. Out of everyone who wants Lisa's stamp of approval, is seen with bartender Andre Mitchell and events manager Stephen Alsvig. The two work hard to be in Lisa's good graces, and Lisa has already taken her appreciation of them to another level by showing how much she cares for her employees. During the show's second episode, Lisa has a conversation with Andre about how he was the one guests enjoyed the most, and he was crying from fear of disappointing her, which made Lisa's care for him grow even more because she can see he wants to do a great job.

Vanderpump Villa's first three episodes were released on April 1st, while the remainder of the season will follow in the upcoming weeks on Hulu.

