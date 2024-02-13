The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules has evolved from following restaurant staff to showcasing the friend group's personal lives.

The trailer for Vanderpump Villa reveals a messy and rule-breaking new staff.

The show is set up similarly to Vanderpump Rules season 1, with fun moments followed by a stern staff meeting.

Vanderpump Rules began as a spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following the staff of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants. The reality series is still going strong with the premiere of season 11, evolving to following the popular friend group starting their own families, buying their first homes, and expanding their business profiles. That's far from where they started being roommates to afford their apartments on tips. And now there's a new gang of Vanderpump's who are ready to make their debut.

Vanderpump is back with a new business and staff called Vanderpump Villa. Bravo fans can only hope it'll have some of the magic that the first season of Vanderpump Rules had that led to its long-lasting success. The trailer is out, and it reveals this new staff is messy and breaking all the former housewife's rules.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Vanderpump Villa's Trailer Gives Peak Into the New Cast

The trailer opens with Vanderpump and the staff standing in front of the villa. We then see a montage of the cast similar to Vanderpump Rules performing their work duties. Marciano Brunette checks a dish as the lead server with servers Priscila Ferrari and Hannah Fouch. Mixologists Telly Hall and Andre Mitchell are quickly shown behind the bar. Housekeepers Grace Cottrell and Emily Kovacs make a bed together. Event coordinator Stephen Alsvig pushes his coworker, Gabriella Sanon on a swing.

We then see Vanderpump holding a staff meeting, and it looks like she's talking about the guests who will stay in the château. Their goal is to give their guests a luxurious experience. Manager Eric Funderwhite seems goofy. He says perfection is his middle name but drops a suitcase. Meanwhile, Gabriella seems very serious about leveling up with this job. The trailer ends with Vanderpump saying the bar and bedrooms are out of bounds to the staff. But we see them have plenty of fun drinking and hooking up in one of the bedrooms. She also tells them not to get sloppy. There is a scene of Telly pushing Marciano. Telly is already having fun with the new trailer. She made multiple memes out of her moment before pushing Marciano on Instagram.

The trailer is similar to Vanderpump Rules season 1's trailer. There were multiple clips of the cast members having fun before a clip of Vanderpump giving a stern staff meeting. "You're all sleeping together," she told them. "What am I gonna do? Fire the whole company?" There was also a fight with Stassi Schroeder throwing a drink at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney gets up to defend him.

As for what to expect this season, it promises to be entertaining. The series description states, “Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.”

Vanderpump Villa premieres in the spring and will stream on Hulu. Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with next-day replays available for streaming on Peacock Watch on Peacock