Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have stayed by each other's side but the demise of the bar may be the end of them. The reality star duo, who used to be employed by Vanderpump Rules, have had issues with their bar Schwartz & Sandy's. Opening right as Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss was revealed on the show, those on Ariana Madix's side made the start of the bar impossible and as Sandoval continued to forget his duties at the establishment, it left them with a failure. Now, a source close to the pair spoke with The Sun and shared that by the end of the bar, Schwartz felt "abandoned" by Sandoval.

Schwartz, who was announced as one of the new cast members on The Valley, was reportedly taking care of the bar himself when Sandoval was busy filming The Traitors and touring with his band. Originally on the show, Sandoval made the decision to step back (along with Schwartz) when the "Scandoval" backlash was impacting the bar. Since, it seemed to be fine and thriving until the announcement that it was closing. The source told The Sun that the duo worked hard on this restaurant but noted how hard Schwartz was fighting for its success.

“The Toms put their heart and soul into this restaurant. Schwartz especially gave it everything he had, his blood sweat, and tears,” the source said. “It literally cost him his marriage, he did everything for it.” They went on to talk about how Schwartz had ideas to keep the bar alive, but with Sandoval out doing his own thing, it all fell on Schwartz's own shoulders. “Schwartz had a lot of ideas while Sandoval was off doing his own thing, I think Schwartz felt abandoned by him. [Sandoval] wasn’t around much and didn’t put in the same effort.”

Now Tom Schwartz Can Step Out On His Own

Image via BravoTV.

Schwartz joining The Valley without Sandoval gives Schwartz a unique chance. His entire reality television career has been with Sandoval at his side but now that Sandoval has done multiple projects on his own, this is the first time fans will see Schwartz outside of the duo. He is joining with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay but hopefully the series doesn't welcome Sandoval on it given his issues with Jax Taylor. The source's response about the bar was reflected in how Schwartz reacted to Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules in Season 11 but now we'll have to wait and see their journey on The Valley Season 2.

You can watch Schwartz and Sandoval together on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Stream on Peacock