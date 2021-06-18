Plus Hudgens and Shipp talk about doing karaoke in full hair and makeup as their characters before heading to set.

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival was writer-director Eamon O'Rourke’s Asking for It. Loaded with an awesome cast that includes Kiersey Clemons, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, Luke Hemsworth, Casey Cott, Leslie Stratton, Leyna Bloom, Lisa Yaro, Casey Camp-Horinek, and David Patrick Kelly, O'Rourke’s feature debut is packed with great performances and has a kinetic energy that permeates in every frame. Without giving too much away, the film is about a small town waitress (Clemons) dealing with a sexual assault who befriends a mysterious stranger (Shipp). As they get to know one another, Clemons is brought into an all-female gang that have all suffered past traumas and have decided to fight back against the men that deserve it. This includes an alt-right leader (Miller) who has teamed up with a corrupt police force.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke with Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, and Eamon O'Rourke. During the fun interview they talked about their favorite memories from filming (which included doing karaoke in full hair and makeup as their characters before heading to set), what the film is about, why the cast responded to the material, the challenge of editing during a global pandemic, casting Ezra Miller as the leader of the alt-right movement, how the film is led by women of color, and more. In addition, with Hudgens and Shipp both part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom!, they both talked about making the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson and what they’re excited for people to see.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Redwire Pictures

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Eamon O'Rourke:

What is the film about?

What was it about the script and story that excited the cast?

Eamon O'Rourke talks about the editing process and mixing in photographs with the footage.

Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp on their reaction to the finished film.

How hard was it to not spend the day geeking out over The Warriors when David Patrick Kelly was on set?

Hudgens talks about her look in the film and filming on location.

Favorite memories from filming.

The challenges of trying to make the movie with the time and budget they had.

Casting Ezra Miller as the leader of this alt-right movement.

How the film is led by women of color.

Hudgens and Shipp talk about how they got ready for their roles.

Since O'Rourke is a huge Star Wars fan I asked his top three Star Wars movies.

Hudgens and Shipp talk about making Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!

