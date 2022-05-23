MTV announced today that they have finally selected their host for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will be emcee’d by Vanessa Hudgens. The actor and singer previously hosted the event in 2020 in a special edition done remotely due to the COVID pandemic. Hudgens herself announced her return in a video posted on Twitter.

Hudgens is no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards as she has been nominated in several categories throughout the course of her career. In 2017, she bagged the MTV Movie & TV Award in the Best Musical Moment category, alongside the cast of Grease: Live, for their rendition of "You're the One That I Want". Hudgens began her professional career at a very young age, but her breakthrough performance came with worldwide sensation High School Musical and its sequels, in which she starred opposite Zac Efron. The third movie earned Hudgens her very first MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations, in the Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss categories.

Since then, the actress has starred in Broadway productions and controversial movies like Spring Breakers (which got her another MTV Movie Award nomination) and Frozen Ground. Recently, she starred in the Academy Award-nominated film tick, tick… BOOM and Netflix’s The Princess Switch film series, in which she played several characters.

This year, MTV is doubling down on the award show by also airing the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, an event that brings reality television front and center, and also celebrates the iconic moments and reality stars that unscripted television has created (or brought back) over the last year or so. The host for MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED is yet to be announced.

As usual, fan-favorite movies and TV shows are featured across the several categories of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, including Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Squid Game, and The Batman. As always, the award show will include several unique categories such as Best Kiss, Best Fight, Most Frightened Performance, and others. In addition, two new categories were added to the slate: 'Best Song', which nominated Encanto’s hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” after the Oscar snub, and 'Here For the Hookup', which nominated the shows with the steamiest couples’ dynamics.

Viewers will be able to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards pretty much everywhere, as the event will be simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. It will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. MTV will air MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED immediately after the main event.

The Golden Popcorns will be awarded live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can check out the full list of nominees on the MTV website.

Check out Vanessa Hudgens’ video announcement below:

