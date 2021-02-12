Plus, why they enjoyed shooting on film and what they loved about Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard’s script.

With director Mona Fastvold’s The World to Come now playing in select theaters and arriving On Demand March 2nd, I recently got to speak with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby about making their LGBTQ-themed period drama. Written by Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard and based upon Shepard's story of the same name, the film takes place on a farm in upstate New York in the 1850s where Abigail (Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Kirby) find themselves drawn to one another. The World to Come also stars Christopher Abbott as Kirby’s husband and Casey Affleck as Waterston’s spouse.

During the relaxed interview, Waterston and Kirby talked about what it was like shooting on film in the Romanian countryside, their reaction reading Hansen and Shepard’s script, how the film takes place in a time where people had to spend all their time just trying to survive and love was a luxury, why Kirby felt very in tune with her character, why Waterston didn’t want the shoot to end, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Image via Bleecker Street

Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby:

Have they started playing the junket game?

What was it like reading the script for the first time and what did they each love about the writing?

How the film takes place in a time where people had to spend all their time just trying to survive and love was a luxury.

Waterston on how the shoot reminded her you can learn a lot from the people that lived in the time of the movie.

Kirby on how she felt very in tune with the character she played.

What was it like working with director Mona Fastvold and shooting on film?

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other's lives they never knew existed. Directed by Mona Fastvold and scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen, The World to Come explores how isolation is overcome by the intensity of human connection.

Image via Bleecker Street

Share Share Tweet Email

Gina Carano Fired from ‘The Mandalorian’; Lucasfilm Calls the Actress’ Social Media Posts “Abhorrent” Reports suggest Lucasfilm has been looking for a reason to fire the actress for months.