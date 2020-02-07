Vanessa Kirby Casually Dropped that She’s Returning to ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

During a recent interview with Glamour UK (you can tell it’s the UK because of that extra ‘u’), Vanessa Kirby chatted about her recent role in Pieces of a Woman, her attendance of the BAFTAs, and the fact that she’s “in the car, about to go to firearms training” for Mission: Impossible 7. Wait… what?! Did Kirby just casually drop that she’s returning to an anticipated sequel to one of the most creatively successful action franchises of all time? She sure did, hoss. And while it means Christopher McQuarrie won’t be able to write a cryptic tweet about it, I appreciate Kirby’s casual coolness in the info.

Kirby is a remarkably versatile actor, moving swiftly from the rock-em-sock-em action of Hobbs & Shaw to the restrained costume drama of The Crown with equal levels of success. Kirby appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout as the mysterious White Widow — and revealed she’ll be returning as the role in the sequel. While talking about Pieces of a Woman, an upcoming Shia LaBeouf-starring drama about a grieving woman who loses her baby (Kirby), she called the experience “extremely intense and very dark so going into training for Mission Impossible is slightly going to release it all.”

Kirby went on to explain how the Mission: Impossible training will help her after filming this harrowing role:

I felt absolutely sh*t after that shoot because you have to go to dark places for 10 hours a day. Actually, I am looking forward to this Mission training because it means you eat well and work out which I haven’t been doing for that entire shoot. Plus, my character was pregnant for a bit of it, so I was wearing the belly twenty-four seven – I was even sleeping in it. So, you could eat whatever you want, I was like, ‘I am eating for two,’ but there was no real two! It’s a fake two! In my mind no one was going to tell until but then you whip it off and it’s like, ‘oh god!’

So there you have it: In theaters soon, we’ll see Kirby in two radically different modes. And we can’t wait to see what new roles she casually drops while doing press for Mission: Impossible 7.

