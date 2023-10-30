The Big Picture Ron Howard's film Eden, previously known as Origin of Species, will begin production in Australia next month with an impressive cast including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Sydney Sweeney.

Ron Howard's Eden, which was previously announced as Origin of Species, will begin production in Australia next month, and it has just added two of the buzziest names in Hollywood as part of its ever-expanding and impressive-looking cast. Joining the project alongside the previously announced Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl are Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney have replaced Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the cast after the latter two were forced to drop out.

Kirby is about to appear in a role that's being touted for more awards notice, as Josephine in Ridley Scott's upcoming epic Napoleon alongside Joaquin Phoenix. She's also just come off the latest Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, and will reprise her role as the White Widow in 2025's Mission: Impossible 8.

Sweeney has become a household name rapidly following turns in HBO's acclaimed and highly-watched series The White Lotus and Euphoria. She will next be seen in the steamy romantic comedy, Anyone But You, alongside Glen Powell. And that's not all. The extremely exciting-sounding film has also drafted in Hans Zimmer to conduct its score, which will mark the tenth time Howard and Zimmer have collaborated, a partnership that spans over 30 years going back to 1991's Backdraft.

What is Ron Howard's 'Eden' About?

Eden is reportedly rooted in a true story, drawing inspiration from two distinct perspectives on the same incident. The creators of the film characterize it as a "darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life". They add that the film "explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful”.

For the past 15 years, Howard has been eager to share a particular story. His interest was sparked during a visit to the Galápagos Islands, where the actual events occurred. Right before the pandemic hit, he joined forces with writer Noah Pink, who's known for his work on Tetris, to bring this story to life.

The film is the latest true story to be adapted by Howard, following last year's very well-received Thirteen Lives, which documented the story of a Thai school soccer team that was trapped in a series of underground caves, and the daring rescue attempts to save them. The Amazon-produced film was released in August last year, which perhaps cost it a run at awards notice come the winter.

