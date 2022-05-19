Vangelis, the Greek composer best known for his haunting, synth score for Blade Runner, has died at the age of 79 according to the Athens News Agency. No cause of death has been announced.

Vangelis, the stage name for artist Evangelos Odessey Papathanassiou, was renowned for his electronic, ambient music and was a pioneer of the synthesizer. Vangelis performed all of his own instruments, which included piano and drums. Vangelis started out as a writer for hire until he became a member of the progressive rock band Aphrodite’s Child. Their single, “Rain and Tears”, topped the charts in several European countries and reached the UK Top 30. He later became a widely known part of the European pop scene until his music broke through to the US. He finally crossed over after one of his songs was featured in an episode of Carl Sagan’s PBS series Cosmos.

Vangelis won the Academy Award in 1982 for his iconic Chariots of Fire score, which has endured as the go-to tune for inspiration, triumph, and strength. He was nominated for three Grammys, including a Record of the Year nomination for Chariots of Fire. After the worldwide recognition for his Chariots of Fire score, Vangelis followed up with his dystopian music for the science-fiction touchstone Blade Runner. However, his score was not released until 1994 due to a disagreement with the studio. Warner Brothers hired an orchestral group, New American Orchestra to re-record adaptations of his original score for commercial release. It was in 1994 that Vangelis released his work himself, but the entirety of Vangelis’s Blade Runner score was not publicly available until a box set in 2007 was released for the film’s 25th anniversary. Following Blade Runner, Vangelis went on to score films like Antarctica, The Bounty, and Alexander.

Due to the popularity of his Chariots of Fire music, Vangelis was asked to write music for the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, as well as the 2002 World Cup. He has also scored ballets and theater productions, including The Tempest and Medea.

Vangelis’s final release was the 2021 album Juno to Jupiter. The album was inspired by a Nasa probe and included audio of the probe’s launch and its functions in space. Vangelis was a legend in the world of electronic music, trailblazing notions of what could be done on instruments like the synthesizer. Our condolences go out to Vangelis’s friends and family at this time.

