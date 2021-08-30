Paramount Presents has announced a special, limited edition Blu-ray for the 20th anniversary of Vanilla Sky. Released in 2001, this dramatic thriller earned a cult status after fans took a liking to its mixture of science fiction, romance, and thriller.

Directed by Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), Vanilla Sky was adapted from the Spanish film Open Your Eyes, by BAFTA nominee Alejandro Amenábar (The Others). In Vanilla Sky, Tom Cruise plays David Aames, a man who has his life turned upside down after he meets the love of his life and suffers a horrible accident. The film also stars Penélope Cruz (who was also in Open Your Eyes), Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell, Jason Lee, Noah Taylor, Timothy Spall, and Tilda Swinton.

For this new limited edition Blu-ray, a special feature brings an in-depth look at the movie through the eyes of Cameron Crowe, as well as audio commentary options, and the much-discussed alternate ending. You can see the complete list of special features below:

Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky —NEW!

Commentary by Cameron Crowe & Nancy Wilson

Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe

Prelude to a Dream (SD)

Hitting It Hard (SD)

An Interview with Paul McCartney

Gag Reel (SD)

Music Video “Afrika Shox” by leftfield/afrika bambaataa

Photo Gallery with Audio Introduction by photographer Neal Preston

Mask Test with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe

Kurt Russell single take with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe

Trailers (SD)

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe

The Limited Edition Blu-ray of Vanilla Sky comes out on November 16. Check out the cover art and packaging for the new release, as well as the synopsis of Vanilla Sky below.

A mind-bending roller coaster ride of romance, suspicion, sex and dreams, VANILLA SKY was produced by Crowe, Cruise and Paula Wagner and features visually stunning cinematography by Academy Award® winner* John Toll (Braveheart, Legends of the Fall), including an unforgettable sequence in New York City’s Times Square. The film was originally released on December 14, 2001 and follows a self-indulgent and vain publishing magnate (Cruise) who finds his privileged life upended after a vehicular accident.

