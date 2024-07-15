The Big Picture The Italian thriller Vanished Into The Night rose to #2 on Netflix and became the #1 foreign language movie.

Sometimes, when a story is good enough to check out, the language barrier is no obstacle at all. This is the case with the Italian thriller Vanished Into The Night, a new Netflix title that managed to rise all the way to #2 among the most-watched movies on the platform and become the #1 foreign language movie on the platform this week. The story centers around a couple that's faced with a worst-case scenario: their kids are kidnapped in the middle of the night.

It's pretty easy to understand why tensions hit an all-time high in Vanished Into The Night. Parents will do anything in order to protect their children, which means that Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2) and Annabelle Wallis' (Peaky Blinders) characters will be faced with some impossible demands from kidnappers, and they'll have to meet them if they ever want to see the children again. That's when the twists start to come.

First, a man demands 150,000 Euros in cash to return the kids home safely, which is a hefty amount to come up with during the night. The problem is, Pietro (Scamarcio) is already 250,000 Euros deep in debt due to a gambling addiction. So, obviously, this makes the scenario extra difficult for Pietro and Elena (Wallis) and will make them all the more desperate. Aside from all that, they'll also have to figure out if they were randomly selected as targets or if there's a deeper meaning behind the children's kidnapping.

Is 'Vanished Into The Night' Based On a Real Story?

Vanished Into The Night is a fictional story directed by Renato De Maria, a prolific Italian filmmaker who previously helmed Italian Gangsters and the acclaimed documentary Caterina Caselli: One Life, One Hundred Voices. De Maria also previously worked with Netflix on two different titles: The Ruthless and Robbing Mussolini. The screenplay is written by Francesca Marciano (A Brighter Tomorrow) and Luca Infascelli (Sei Fratelli). If the story seems familiar to you, it's because Vanished Into The Night is a remake of the Argentine-Spanish movie 7th Floor (Séptimo) by Patxi Amezcua and Alejo Flah.

The popularity of Vanished Into The Night is yet another example of how Netflix subscribers are slowly but steadily getting used to seeing subtitles on their screens. Over the last few years, the language barrier didn't stop TV shows like Squid Game and Money Heist from becoming some of the biggest hits from the streamer's catalog, and the same is true for international movies. Over the last few weeks, titles like French thriller Under Paris and Polish quirky comedy Inheritance have also become standouts among the most popular non-English titles on the platform.

You can stream Vanished Into The Night now. Check out the trailer above.

