The history of cinema is filled with films that were under-appreciated at the time that they were released, but then subsequently found an audience and the adoration that comes with it. These cult classics include Donnie Darko, the Jake Gyllenhaal psychological thriller, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the rip-roaring hallucinogenic road movie starring Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which Roger Ebert called a "social phenomenon" more than a movie. Another such film that can be entered into the cult canon is Vanishing Point, the seminal road movie from 1971 that has that almost mystical quality to it that exists in the greatest cult films.

What Is 'Vanishing Point' About?

Vanishing Point tells the story of a disillusioned former police officer and race driver who is tasked with delivering a muscle car cross-country from Denver to California while high on speed, evading the police and meeting many colorful characters en route. The film did not receive very positive reviews when it was first released in January 1971. In fact, The New York Times review of the movie describes it as, "a movie about which I can think of almost nothing good to say." But Vanishing Point has persisted and, once it found success in the U.K. and Europe, it was re-released on a double bill with the Gene Hackman cop film extraordinaire, The French Connection, itself featuring one of cinema's most iconic car chases. From there, Vanishing Point developed its cult following that has to this day persisted, letting the film itself keep good company.

Vanishing Point starts with Kowalski (Barry Newman) arriving in Denver and meeting Sandy (Karl Swenson), the delivery service clerk. Kowalski collects the car he has to deliver to San Francisco, which is a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Magnum. Kowalski picks up some Benzedrine pills to keep him awake before he gets going on the road. It's revealed through flashbacks that he is a veteran of the war in Vietnam, a former race car driver, police officer, and motorcycle rider.

As he arrives in Nevada, he connects to a radio station where blind DJ "Super Soul" (Cleavon Little) and his engineer (John Amos) are tapping into the police radio frequencies and encouraging Kowalski to continue on his journey, garnering plenty of media attention in the process. Kowalski heads off-road into the desert to escape the police, where he encounters rattlesnake hunters and members of a remote evangelical community, among others. The film ends with a note of ambiguity, a wild ending that suits the film's wacky, quasi-suicidal morality.

'Vanishing Point' Does Suicidal Hedonism Like No Other Movie

The film's counter-cultural themes are one of the primary reasons why Vanishing Point has persisted today in the public conscience. Coming in 1971, right in the heyday of social upheaval, it very much is a film that is a product of its time. It touches on themes of rebellion, anti-establishment sentiment, and the search for individual freedom, making it a symbol of the disillusionment many felt during that period. Dennis Hopper and Easy Rider may have kick-started the counterculture movement on film in the U.S., but Vanishing Point and its wacky morality is a fantastic variation upon that same theme.

Kowalski's reckless pursuit right through the heart of America is the act of a suicidal hedonist above all else. His relentless drive across the American West suggests a man on a mission, but it’s a mission tinged with self-destructive tendencies. He pushes his Dodge Challenger to its limits, evading the police with a kind of reckless abandon that feels less about survival and more about testing the boundaries of life itself. His actions seem driven by a desire to escape, but like a lot of the best films about escapes, it is left up to the viewer to determine exactly what it is he is escaping — or what in his past is so horrifying that he must continue to drive, regardless of the consequences. These primary themes in the film draw the viewers in and keep the film relevant to this day.

The sheer desperation that Kowalski must feel, in order to continue on his journey to San Francisco, reveals the loneliness and isolation of the character more than anything. The vast, empty landscapes Kowalski drives through are symbolic of his internalized state of desolation. Despite his encounters with others, there’s a persistent sense that Kowalski is cut off from any real human connection. This isolation, like that of Harry Dean Stanton's character in Paris, Texas, feeds into his desperation, as he seems to be seeking something, or perhaps someone, who can provide him with a reason to keep going.

Yet, each encounter only deepens his sense of alienation. As the film progresses, there’s an increasing sense that Kowalski is not just running from the law but is also running towards some sort of inevitable end. The police roadblock at the film’s climax is almost a physical manifestation of fate, an immovable barrier that Kowalski has been heading toward all along. His final decision to accelerate into the bulldozers (despite knowing the outcome), reflects a desperate acceptance of this fate, as if he has finally surrendered to the despair that has been chasing him.

The ending of Vanishing Point leaves viewers with many questions. Kowalski’s crash into the bulldozers can be interpreted in multiple ways, whether it be suicide, martyrdom, or perhaps a final act of defiance. The ambiguity of his motives only adds to the film’s existential themes, leaving the audience to ponder whether Kowalski found any meaning in his journey or if it was all just a desperate, futile escape from the inescapable.

'Vanishing Point' Sets the Bar High for Racing Movies

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the main reasons audiences today will know about Vanishing Point is because of the influence it had on Quentin Tarantino, particularly with his 2007 film Death Proof. The white Dodge Challenger from Vanishing Point is featured metaphorically in Tarantino's stunt-laced film, symbolizing the same blend of speed, rebellion, and danger. Zoe Bell's character specifically mentions how she wants to test-drive a Dodge Challenger just like the one that Kowalski drives. Tarantino’s film pays homage to the 1970s car chase genre as a whole, with Vanishing Point being a primary reference point, especially in how the car chase scenes are shot with an emphasis on practical effects and stunts. Stuntman Mike in Death Proof even wears the same watch as Kowalski, showing just how deeply Tarantino's love for Vanishing Point runs.

Vanishing Point also helped define the modern car chase sequence, influencing how directors approach high-speed action scenes. Its realistic, tension-filled chases, filmed on location across vast, empty landscapes, became a template for later films. Directors of subsequent car chase films, such as The Driver, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Baby Driver, seem to pull from its kinetic energy and minimalist storytelling. 1971 also saw films like The French Connection being released, with that film having a similar impact on how car chases have been filmed ever since. It blows the Fast & Furious franchise so far out of the water with how exceptional its car chase sequences are that one might be left wondering why they've bothered with eleven (11!) films in that series. Eleven Vanishing Points would have been something else!

Vanishing Point may be a "small" film. It's short in run-time. Its cast is small. Little explicit action happens in the film, too. But the film's reach has gone far beyond what its cast and crew might have imagined when they were making it. Released in 1971, a year of exceptional films, Vanishing Point has arguably had a greater cultural and cinematic impact than most of the top films produced that year. Its cinematography is top class, both capturing the desolation of the American landscape and the thrill of the high-speed car chase scenes with a measure of extraordinary success. Many films have tried since to capture the essence of Vanishing Point, but none have managed to balance the wild morality of the film with the high-octane, minimalistic plot in the same way that Sarafian did. More films made like Vanishing Point would be a positive move for cinema as a whole.

