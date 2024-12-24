Since the very beginning of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White has been strutting along turning letters for contestants, all the while donning stylish dresses and exuding charm. She's become synonymous with the show, even now, 4 decades later. But what if I told you that’s actually not the first game show Vanna has been a part of? What if I told you she actually got her start on The Price is Right? Not as a host or assistant, but as a contestant.

The year is 1980, and The Price is Right is one of the hottest game shows on television, when a fresh-faced Vanna White is asked to “Come on down!” She was among the first four contestants of the episode, and though she gave a valiant effort, she was pretty terrible at guessing prices. As her fellow contestants came and went, Vanna stayed and continued to guess with no such luck. At one point, host Bob Barker even called her out for paying more attention to her appearance on the monitor than the actual game.

Vanna White Was a Contestant on Price is Right’

But even though Vanna may not have had a skill for guessing prices, she ultimately had the biggest outcome from the show, just not in the way that other contestants do. Two years after her appearance on The Price is Right, Vanna was offered her gig on Wheel of Fortune, where she has remained ever since. Despite being pretty bad at The Price is Right, Vanna won the jackpot in life afterwards by landing her gig on Wheel of Fortune. Her entire job consists of donning a stunning evening gown, strutting across a stage, turning letters, and flashing a beautiful smile. On top of it all, she only works four days out of the month, and earns around $10 million doing it. All of this because she was once a contestant on The Price is Right.

Now, Vanna does deserve some more credit. After all, she was chosen for Wheel of Fortune out of 200 possible candidates. She didn’t land the job simply for her looks. You can clearly see in her The Price is Right appearance that she actually has quite a bubbly and fun personality. Personality plays a big part in landing a spot on contestant row to begin with, so it really shouldn’t be any surprise. But it’s a side we don’t often see of Vanna on Wheel of Fortune, since we really only see her clapping and turning letters for the contestants, while the current host acts as the personality for the hit game show. So its fun to see a new side of the TV personality, and to see that she’s been a part of not one, but two wildly popular game shows. The Price is Right and the Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on YouTube TV

