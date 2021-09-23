Vans, the ever-popular skater shoe company, has revealed a new line-up of horror-themed shoes for the fall via their official Twitter page. Four pairs of shoes from their Horror Collection have been revealed, which include nods to The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and It.

The It shoe is the first to show up in the promotional video for the new collection. This shoe is perhaps the most subtle of the bunch, resembling a standard checkerboard shoe at first glance. However, when looking closer, you will notice the unmistakable floating red balloons scattered throughout the shoe. Showcasing Pennywise's vibe even further, the shoes also feature the infamous phrase "You'll float too" on the bottom.

RELATED: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Halloween Horror Nights' Spooky Treat Menu

The Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired shoe is a hightop that contains the colors of slasher icon Freddy Kruger's infamous red and green striped sweater. The shoes also feature drops of blood sprinkled around the shoes, indicating some recent murders committed by everyone's favorite boogeyman. The Friday the 13th shoe is a more obvious nod to a classic slasher, featuring Jason Voorhees' hockey mask and the title of the popular horror franchise front and center, accompanied by various white and red specs.

Perhaps the most stylistically impressive design from Vans' new collection goes to the Shining-inspired shoe. The Shining shoe consists of black edges, with an iconic yellow pattern taken from a poster of the movie smack dab in the middle of the shoe. On the bottoms of the shoe is repeated text of the infamous phrase, "Redrum." Hopefully, these are not the only designs to be featured in Vans' horror collection, since many other beloved horror films would fit perfectly as a shoe design. All of the films currently referenced on the shoes are from Warner Bros. Pictures, so if new designs do get announced, it would be exciting to see shoes inspired by other horror flicks from the major film company, including The Conjuring and The Exorcist.

Vans' Horror Collection will become available for purchase at some point in October. Check out the promotional video for the collection below:

KEEP READING: New ‘Night of the Animated Dead’ Images Bring These Iconic Horror Characters Into Color

Share Share Tweet Email

As An Asian-American Living in Louisiana, I Watched ‘Blue Bayou’ With A Relatable, Mesmerized Wonder ‘Blue Bayou’ captures the Asian American experience in a uniquely nuanced and moving film.

Read Next