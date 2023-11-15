The Big Picture Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing the first ever 4K UHD version of the hit football film Varsity Blues, complete with exciting bonus features.

Prepare to feel nostalgic as Paramount Home Entertainment is taking audiences back to revisit the '90s gridiron with the first ever 4K UHD version of the classic coming-of-age football film Varsity Blues. Celebrating 25 years since the movie's first release in 1999, fans will be able to grab this new version, which will include exciting bonus features, starting January 9, 2024. Varsity Blues is a film that doesn't take itself too seriously, keeping up with its comedic tone while highlighting issues that are still relatable among young and rising varsity football stars today. It is for these reasons that the film quickly became a cult classic and remains one of the best football movies ever despite the tepid critical reviews that trailed its release.

Varsity Blues plays out in West Canaan, a small town in Texas where everyone is football-crazed, sadly at the expense of the adolescent boys who deliver the entertainment they so much love. Directed by Brian Robbins, the film sees the young stars of the local high school team revolt against their overbearing coach whose win-at-all-cost strategies constantly drive the team up the wall. After the team faces a setback with the injury of their star quarterback, Lance Harbor (Paul Walker), his best friend, Jonathan "Mox" Moxom (James Van Der Beek) is called to fill the gap. Lance becomes the unlikely hero his teammates will lean on as they all strive to balance the pressures of football and life as regular teens which they desire in earnest.

Varsity Blues resonated easily with audiences and was a box office success, grossing $54.3 million against a $16 million budget. Van Der Beek delivered an outstanding performance that earned him the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Male Performance and Teen Choice Award for Breakout Performance. Walker equally earned praise for his performance in what was one of his earliest films before his breakout with the Fast & Furious franchise. The starry ensemble also includes Jon Voight (who plays the team's head coach), Amy Smart (Stargirl), Scott Caan (Ocean’s Eleven), Ali Larter (Resident Evil film series), and Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon)

'Varsity Blues' 4K UHD Bonus Features

The 4K UHD version was remastered from the original camera negative and will be made available in a two-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray set that will also offer access to a digital copy of the film. The Blu-ray will include a handful of exciting bonus features including commentary with director Robbins and producers Tova Laiter and Mike Tollin. Other bonus content to take fans deeper into the movie's making will be delivered under the titles "Football is a Way of Life: The Making of Varsity Blues," "Two-A-Days: The Ellis Way," "QB Game Analysis," "Billy Bob with No Bacon" as well as a theatrical trailer.

Varsity Blues 4K UHD release will be available from January 9, 2024. Check out the artwork for the release below: