The HBO comedy series Veep, created by Armando Iannucci, was a critical success for several reasons. Front and center of the series is comedic genius Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the titular role of Vice President Selina Meyer. Selina quickly learns that there’s a lot more dirty work and not nearly as much glamor involved in her pretigious role. She barely has a relationship with the President (who the audience never meets) and she spends most of her time navigating the gross underbelly of politics with her tightly-wound staff, including Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky), Dan Egan (Reid Scott), Gary Walsh (Tony Hale), Kent Davison (Gary Cole), Ben Cafferty (Kevin Dunn), and Mike McLintock (Matt Walsh).

The series garnered 17 Emmys, including awards for casting, production design, acting, cinematography, writing, and outstanding comedy series. A key ingredient to this show’s success was its lineup of guest stars over the years, who played everyone from a reporter to a competing politician to "a wellness consultant." Here’s a list of some of the many guest stars on Veep, and what kind of impact their characters had on the acclaimed comedy.

9. Zach Woods as Ed Webster

Image Via HBO

Who is Ed Webster? That’s what Selina wants to know when she spots him talking to Amy Brookheimer outside of her office in Season 2 Episode 6. Turns out, Ed and Selina have already met before, and Ed actually runs her Boston PAC (Political Action Committee). His meek and awkward personality is off putting to nearly everyone in the office, including Amy, who invited him to be her date to Selina's daughter's 21st birthday party. Ed’s unique for several reasons: he’s a Quaker, so he doesn’t drink, much to the amusement of White House employee Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) and Dan. He used to be a lobbyist, but now he’s a fundraiser, and he is apparently an animal on the dance floor. He tells a weirded-out Amy that he does a lot of pelvic thrusts, and specializes in “localized dancing.” He even gets to show off a more assertive side when he tells off the obnoxious Jonah, calling him, “an early draft of a man.”

Zach Woods’ comedic timing and blank expressions make him the perfect choice for this character. You might know Woods as Gabe Lewis in The Office, or as Donald ‘Jared’ Dunn in Silicon Valley.. Woods can next be seen in Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, which has an all-star cast including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon.

8. Randall Park as Danny Chung

Image Via HBO

We meet Governor of Minnesota and war hero Danny Chung (Randall Park) as early as Season 1 Episode 4, (aptly titled “Chung”) when Amy and Dan begrudgingly fill in for Selina and attend Governor Chung’s book launch. The two are meant to scope out Danny and see if he could become a formidable foe for Selina down the road. Danny proves pretty quickly to be an arrogant and condescending guy. He's constantly charming and schmoozing with other candidates and the press, tries to recruit Dan to his team, and does everything he can to be at the center of attention. (Remember at the Vic Allen Dinner when he beatboxed?) He’s sure to slip into conversation that he’s a war hero, which is typically accompanied by an eyeroll from Selina. Chung’s popularity stretches way beyond his state of Minnesota, much to the Meyer campaign’s frustration. Did you know he served in the military? He won’t let anyone forget it. “I’ve got a purple heart on my chest, but the one that beats inside of me is red, white, and blue.”

You’ve likely just watched Randall Park in the Emmy-winning series WandaVision, where he played Jimmy Woo alongside Elizabeth Olsen. He also stars as Louis Huang in the long-running ABC series Fresh Off the Boat.

7. Martin Mull as Bob Bradley

Image Via HBO

The Eagle has landed! Martin Mull plays Bob Bradley, a secret weapon that, according to Kent, “has served in more admirations than any man alive” and is also, “an accomplished ballroom dancer.” Plus, he’s Ben's old mentor. What could possibly go wrong? Turns out, a lot. Bob joins Selina’s team to help assist with the recount efforts in Nevada (or is it "Nev-AD-a"?), but says some things that indicate he might not exactly have all his wits about him. When Selina asks him what his gut feeling is for the recount, he tells her a saying that he claims Richard Nixon used to say to Henry Kissinger when talking about Vietnam: “Henry, you son of a bitch. I can lead a horse to water, but I can’t milk it!” (Don't worry, Selina didn’t understand it, either.) He also calls Amy “Jamie” and says he’s on his way to “Nebraska” instead of Nevada. Amy also found him puttering about in a closet. It turns out that Bob wasn’t exactly the help he promised he’d be, but instead was abusing drugs.

Mull has frequented several television series such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Arrested Development, and The Cool Kids. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his guest work on Veep.

6. Kathy Najimy as Wendy Keegan

Image Via HBO

Actress Kathy Najimy plays veteran reporter Wendy Keegan, the love of Mike McLintock’s life. But, also, the source of a lot of tension for Selina’s team, especially the over-protective Gary. Since Wendy’s a reporter, her presence at any high-profile event with her husband is a major threat to Selina’s security. We first meet her in a grand way—at her and Mike’s wedding—where she immediately gets under the skin of Amy and Dan when she forces them to put their cellphones into a bowl to ensure they aren’t letting any D.C. distractions get in their way. (Of course, the news about Defense Secretary Maddox’s resignation breaks during the wedding, leaving a frantic Amy to scramble for her phone.) Najimy and Walsh had great chemistry, always giggling and flirting (much to everyone’s disgust). Any scene with Wendy is sure to bring some sort of conflict to the already-chaotic team.

Kathy Najimy is most known for her work in the Sister Act films, King of the Hill, and Hocus Pocus. She can next be seen in the second season of The Morning Show, and Hocus Pocus 2.

5. Lennon Parham as Karen Collins

Image Via HBO

Lennon Parham joins Selina’s crowded team in the Season 4 episode 4, “Tehran", right when things start to really hit the fan. In this episode, Selina visits Iran, which people hope will ease foreign relations and free detained reporter Leon West (Brian Huskey). For the entire episode, Selina is worried Leon will find out that they didn’t exactly fight hard for his release, and in turn will give Selina and her team bad press. In an attempt to regain control, Selina hires her old lawyer friend, Karen, who Selina insists is everything she’s missing: “She’s smart. She’s capable. She’s organized.” Karen swoops in and immediately gets on Amy’s nerves (which, in her defense, isn’t too hard to do) when she suggests Amy learn some management skills. Karen might seem like an asset to the team, but really, her expertise in “common sense” and her constant butting in simply to agree with Selina just complicates things even more.

Writer and performer Lennon Parham is one of television’s busiest actors. She’s stolen scenes in shows such as Parks and Recreation, I’m Sorry, and Comedy Bang! Bang!, and co-created and starred in Playing House. She can next be spotted in the series Minx.

4. Patton Oswalt as Teddy Sykes

Image Via HBO

Stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt jumps aboard the political satire series in the Season 4 premiere as Teddy Sykes, the Chief of Staff to Vice President Andrew Doyle (Phil Reeves). We first meet him chumming it up with the VP and Roger Furlong (Dan Bakkedahl), who welcomes the always-insufferable Jonah into their “man hang.” At first, Teddy laughs along and even encourages Jonah’s crude jokes, making him feel like he belongs in the VP’s presence. But, he’s clearly threatened. Especially when the VP recruits Jonah to spy on Selina over in the West Wing. A happy-go-lucky Jonah proudly swings his lanyard as he heads toward the elevator, only to be stopped by a less-than-thrilled Teddy, who warns him to never go behind his back. Teddy knows Jonah’s got balls (no, really, he grabbed them himself) and tries to assert his authority in such a competitive environment. Teddy’s behavior is so out of line, it even makes Dan Egan uncomfortable. While Oswalt is known for playing geeky or bumbling characters, he proves he can also play someone you might not want to cross.

Patton Oswalt won an Emmy and a Grammy for his comedy writing and stand-up for his special, Talking for Clapping. He’s a television regular, starring in projects such as The King of Queens, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., and Mapleworth Murders. He plays Principal Durbin in the hit Peacock show A.P. Bio and can next be heard as the voice of Matthew the Raven in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series.

3. Jessica St. Clair as Dana

Image Via HBO

The always funny Jessica St. Clair makes a memorable first appearance in the Season 2 premiere episode titled, “Midterms.” She plays Dana, Gary’s polar-opposite love interest. Before even showing up on screen, she’s causing Gary stress. Dana took Selina’s special lipstick, and a frazzled Gary calls Amy who’s at the hospital visiting her ailing father. Amy pops by Gary’s to pick up the lipstick and meets the overly-protective and forward Dana. She tells a half-listening Amy that she missed her chance with Gary, and that she better not try to steal him from her. (That is the last thing on Amy’s mind.) St. Clair is really able to flex her strong comedy muscle in “The Vic Allen Dinner” episode, where she sits down with Gary and Selina for a fancy lunch. She tells Selina every detail about the business she’s built importing pecorino cheese (not parmesan). Despite the fact that Selina wears her disinterest on her face, Dana keeps talking. And talking. She even whips out her catchphrase, “You know I’m right!”

Jessica St. Clair has appeared in projects such as Bridesmaids, She’s Out of My League, Wanderlust, and Space Force, and co-created and starred in Playing House with Lennon Parham.

2. Christopher Meloni as Ray Whelans

Image Via HBO

Though he is only in two episodes, Christopher Meloni is an absolute scene stealer as Ray Whelans in Season 3. Meloni’s Ray is Selina’s new and very handsy personal trainer, and quickly becomes the only person Selina pays any attention to. She tells Amy that she and Ray are sleeping together and to not tell anyone. Amy tries to keep it under wraps, but everyone sees right through Selina’s faux professionalism (except Mike, who is totally surprised by the big reveal). Ray’s intimidating hulking figure is softened by his winter cap and unimpeded confidence, despite his complete obliviousness to the political shenanigans happening around him. Not only can Meloni hold his own alongside comedy veterans, but he can even be the funniest one in the scene.

The actor, mostly known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has also had recurring roles in Oz, The Handmaid’s Tale, Harley Quinn. He also starred in the Syfy show Happy! with Patton Oswalt.

1. Allison Janney as Janet Ryland

Image Via HBO

While Allison Janney is only in one episode of Veep, her performance as Janet Ryland, a trickster journalist in Season 2 Episode 8, is a memorable one. Selina Meyer is led to believe that she’s sitting down with Janet for a “puff-piece” interview, and won’t have to breach any controversial topics or field any scandalous questions. Boy, was she in for a surprise. Janet plots with producer Cody to morph the interview from a fun-loving chat into a revealing and damaging conversation for the Vice President. Janney nails the fake friendly persona, adding the perfect layer of tension to the episode. She suggests to Selina that her seemingly-healthy relationship with ex-husband Andrew is simply an act the two put on for the public. After Selina tries to skirt the issue, Janet pulls up leaked messages from Andrew, which prove her own point. She then acts as a “fly on the wall” as she watches Selina, Andrew, and their daughter Catherine clumsily make lunch and try to act like a happy family.

Allison Janney is one of Hollywood’s busiest actors. She’s starred in popular series including The West Wing, Mom, and Masters of Sex, (all of which landed her an Emmy) along with films such as Juno and I, Tonya (she won an Oscar for her perfromance in the latter). She can next be seen in the dramas Lou and To Leslie.

Enjoy all 7 seasons of Veep on HBO and HBOMax, won't you?

