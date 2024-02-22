Many HBO shows are known for their brutal violence (going back to crime shows like Oz and The Sopranos, and then more recent fantastical shows like Game of Thrones can also be savage), but Veep is an HBO show that has a different kind of savagery. This comedy series ran for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019, and showed one Vice President's ambitious climb to become something more than just a V.P., even if her own hubris and incompetent group of staff seemed like such a goal was unobtainable.

With Veep being uncompromising in showing the stresses and the tendencies to partake in backstabbing within the world of politics, it was a show that could get pretty nasty at times. The following quotes aim to give a snapshot (by no means can they be exhaustive) of the creative name-calling and constant insults that can be found in Veep's dialogue (it's hard to feel bad for laughing when most of the targets deserve it). These quotes are ranked from fairly savage to extremely savage, with some of the more profanity-laden ones being as censored as they can without totally losing the meaning of what's being said. As such:

Due to profanity and offensive dialogue, reader discretion is advised.

10 "Dan f**ked you? What were you wearing, a full-length mirror?"

"Discovery Weekend" - Season 7, Episode 2 (2019)

The final season of Veep had Selina Meyer and her staff at their very worst, having been run down and perhaps even numb to everything around them; what was once apathy, and is now, more often than not, cruelty. Maybe the final season wasn’t always up to having quite as many savage lines of dialogue as Veep at its best, but those willing to stick with the show for seven years were still rewarded with some great ones here.

When Selina learns that Amy is pregnant, and Dan’s the father, she drops the above devastating insult, which pokes fun at both Dan’s well-known narcissism and perhaps, in a secondary way, insulting Amy’s looks. It’s probably more of a dig at Dan, though, but still, it shows that after all these years, Selina and the others had become such pros at insulting others that they could go after two targets with a singular verbal jab.

9 Dan: "I was trying to use Jonah for intelligence." Selina: "That's like trying to use a croissant as a f**king dildo."

"Nicknames" - Season 1, Episode 5 (2012)

Jonah Ryan is the absolute worst, but in a show where basically everyone who isn’t Richard Splett and (maybe) Gary Walsh, those characters who feel like the worst somehow also become the best. Veep can be hilarious when it’s asking you to laugh at the misfortunes of various unlikable people, especially when they bring about their own disasters.

In the case of Jonah, he’s probably as stupid as Veep characters get (Mike McLintock gives him a run for his money), so the above quote is an early example of how characters would colorfully insult Jonah in the funniest of ways. In this episode, it’s also worth mentioning some runner-ups, quote-wise. Mike and Sue Wilson have a good exchange, with Mike saying: “Please, stop staring at me like that. Undressing me with your eyes,” and Sue deadpanning: “I'm adding more clothes, Mike.” Then, the reveal of the nicknames certain staff members have for Selina proves pretty hilarious and mean-spirited, including terms like “Wicked Witch of the West Wing, Veep Throat, Voldemeyer, Dickless Van Dyke, Tawdry Hepburn, Blunder Woman, Selina Meh...” etc.

8 "Oh my goodness, you're so funny. If only the American people could've known you for your sense of humor, instead of your bizarre indifference to Apartheid."

"Library" - Season 6, Episode 2 (2017)

Veep was never afraid of getting satirical, but certain episodes dipped their toes into that kind of comedy more than others. One such example was “Library,” from the show’s penultimate season, which had a premise that centered on Selina Meyer trying to establish her own Presidential library, which leads to her running into some of her predecessors who are all older and arguably more out of touch than her.

That’s when her aforementioned dig comes in, complimenting an older politician before blindsiding them with a cutting and heavy subversion of what she was saying that still feels well-deserved. It’s worth highlighting because of the fact that sometimes (but not always), some Veep characters were able to take the moral high ground and insult those who probably got by easily in life and weren’t criticized as much as they used to. However, this occasional taking of the moral high ground never really works out for Jonah, because he’s Jonah.

7 "What is wrong with you, you Paddington Bear-looking f**k?"

"Nev-AD-a" - Season 5, Episode 2 (2016)

A decent early episode of Veep’s fifth season with a memorable guest turn from Martin Mull as Bob Bradley, “Nev-AD-a” revolves around a recount effort following the dramatic election night that ended season 4 in a tie. Everyone involved is stressed and out of their element, given the episode sees various characters out of their element in the almost titular Nevada.

One memorable insult is directed at one of the genuinely lovable characters in the show, Richard Splett, though he always seems to take them in stride and ends up in a better place than just about anyone else by the show’s end for his good qualities. Also, the aforementioned insult does have him being compared to Paddington, who’s a largely beloved character, making this almost a compliment, in a way (besides the F-word being used as a noun added to the end of it all and stuff).

6 Jonah: "The other congressmen are gonna think I'm a f**king idiot!" Kent: "You can't unring that bell."

"Chicklet" - Season 6, Episode 5 (2017)

Gary Cole’s one of those unsung recognizable actors who tends to show up in plenty of things, though rarely gets to be in the starring role. Still, he gets to showcase his comedic chops pretty well in Veep, joining the cast in a recurring role in season 2 that becomes a main cast role a little later on. And, as seems customary for any character in Veep, he gets to insult Jonah.

Cole’s character, Kent, is defined by being particularly deadpan and sarcastic, and it’s the way the actor and character master this form of sly comedy that just adds another excellent dynamic to the main cast and the hate all the characters harbor for each other. But, again, Jonah has it coming just about all the time, and so Kent’s sarcasm here feels actually kind of mild, all things considered.

5 "You're the world's biggest single-cell organism."

"Running" - Season 2, Episode 9 (2013)

After one good but not quite great season of Veep (it happens to a surprising number of shows), the show’s second season picked things up a little and allowed cast members who were more familiar with their characters to hit the ground running, demonstrated well in an episode like “Running.” Selina keeps trying to improve her public image with disastrous results, which puts her in contention with the President, who’s requested she reduce public appearances.

Given it’s the penultimate episode of the season, people are angry, stressed, and more likely than ever to throw savage insults at each other. One of these comes from Ben Cafferty and is addressed at – you guessed it – Jonah, with a creative way of insulting him for his height being used here. Still, maybe it’s fair game: one, because Jonah is an idiot, and two, men being tall has benefits in other areas of life, so being teased about it can perhaps get shrugged off easier than other things one could conceivably be bullied for.

4 “Throw him under a bus, if you can find one that's long enough.”

"Data" - Season 4, Episode 3 (2015)

Season 4 of Veep demonstrates the show at its very best, making it feel somewhat unusual that it’s not revered enough overall to be something that slots into the IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list. It’s the kind of strong season that made Veep stand out as one of the best comedies of its time, and the third episode of this fourth season, “Data,” is a particularly great one.

Selina is now President, following the end of season 3, and tasks her staff with finding a scapegoat for the most recent scandal (of many) that she’s had to deal with. Of course, this leads to Selina and the others considering White House liaison and continual screw-up Jonah to be thrown under a bus, only for his ridiculous and frequently-teased height to come up as something that might make such an action impossible.

3 Selina: "Jonah, don't talk, don't stay. You need to f**k off and go back to Westworld." Jonah: "But, ma'am..." Selina: "You need to f**k off." Jonah: "But, ma'am -" Selina: "I said f**k off. Three f**ks, you're out."

"D.C." - Season 2, Episode 10 (2013)

Jumping back in time a little to season 2, the season finale, “D.C.,” contains an exchange of dialogue that would make even Joe Pesci’s characters in the films of Martin Scorsese blush. Jonah annoys Selina enough that she drops four F-bombs in rapid succession; essentially, a matter of seconds, ending it with an immortal “Three f**ks, you're out,” when the guy just refuses to leave.

Like any good Veep finale, “D.C.” is an episode about stressfulness and absolute chaos, with Selina finding certain obstacles in her way that could trip up her long-term plans to eventually become President. Naturally, if there are many things going on, then a run-in with someone like Jonah is going to be even less desirable than normal (and it’s never desirable, really), leading to Selina really going to town on him.

2 "You are the worst thing that has happened to this country since food in buckets and maybe slavery!"

"Convention" - Season 4, Episode 5 (2015)

For as often as most side characters in Veep get verbally abused by either Selina or other staff members working for Selina, it’s rarer for Selina herself to get insulted or yelled at by those who work for her. However, sometimes, certain people snap when they’re pushed far enough, and season 4’s “Convention” memorably pushes Chief of Staff Amy Brookheimer to her wit’s end.

She explodes at Selina’s new adviser, saying her way of talking is “not even bullsh*t. Bullsh*tting takes talent. You have none. You are just a blah, blah, blah, blah bitch.” Then, turning to Selina, she explodes and says that her Presidential run has done more harm to the U.S. than “food in buckets and maybe slavery,” with all of that making it a wonder Amy even manages to stay a main character in the show after going all-in on the most powerful politician in the U.S. at the time. It is equal parts shocking and very funny, though; that can’t be denied.

"Testimony" - Season 4, Episode 9 (2015)

As Succession would also show several years later, presenting a bunch of shady and nasty people inside a congressional hearing within a dark comedy often leads to hilarity. Veep's own "Testimony," which takes place near the end of season 4, is a highlight of the entire show for this reason, putting various characters and their past behaviors under investigation. At one point, viewers realize that the wide list of nicknames staffers had for Selina back in season 1 was nothing compared to the list they had for Jonah.

As such, the reading of this list of offensive nicknames isn't so much a direct insult, given someone's trying to read it dispassionately as evidence, but all the names were thought of by different characters, and viewers should be able to imagine them being said to Jonah and at his expense. There are so many that the above quote can't encompass them all, so some others include: "Benedict Come In His Own Hand, Guyscraper, The Cloud Botherer, Supercalifragilisticexpiali Dick Cheese, Teenage Mutant Ninja Asshole, Spewbacca..." it's comedic gold, and it's no wonder that the season such a moment belonged to ended up winning a decent share of Emmys.

