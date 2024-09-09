The entirety of Veep will be released on home media by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The company has announced that all the episodes of the popular comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be launched in a new package on October 22. Veep might've come to an end five years ago, but the series created by Armando Iannucci has created a rich legacy that continues to grow as fans get their hands on the new home media release.

Veep: The Entire Series will feature all the episodes from the successful television series, as well as previously released special features. Viewers will catch a glimpse at how the comedy was made thanks to the special features that were released in other home media launches of Veep. Copies are already available for pre-order with retailers, where available.

Veep followed the life of Selina Meyer, a fictional Vice President of the United States portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The protagonist and her team attempted to deal with the responsibility of handling multiple problems and unpredictable obstacles over the course of seven seasons. While HBO had Curb Your Enthusiasm and Barry as part of their comedy slate, the unique tone and humor of Veep allowed it to thrive in an increasingly populated television landscape.

The cast of Veep also included Anna Chlumsky as the Vice President's Chief of Staff, Amy Brookheimer. The character constantly sacrifices her reputation to save Selina's while working through her complicated feelings for Dan Egan (Reid Scott). Veep also featured Timothy Simons as Jonah Ryan, Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock and Sufe Bradshaw as Sue Wilson. Running a country might seem hard, but this team managed to make the task unbearably more difficult with their unpredictable personalities.

How Did 'Veep' End?

After many years of entertaining the world, the seventh season of Veep brought the show to a close. Selina realized that she had to sacrifice her achievements and relationships for the collective good, after a sequence of unfortunate events led her to an uncomfortable situation. The Vice President offered her role to Jonah. And if that wasn't unlucky enough, the fictional death of Tom Hanks makes the world forget that Selina died on the same day, decades after the events of the series.

Veep reminded the world of how talented Julia Louis-Dreyfus can be as the lead of a comedy series, as if Seinfeld and The New Adventures of Old Christine hadn't made it clear. The performer went on to star in several Marvel Cinematic Universe productions as Vallentina Allegra de Fontaine. Regardless of where her trajectory takes her next, Julia Louis-Dreyfus can be sure that one of the best roles of her career will always be the Vice President of the United States, Selina Meyer.

Veep: The Complete Series will be released on October 22.