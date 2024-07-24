The Big Picture HBO's Veep is a political satire that highlights the chaotic life of a female Vice President.

The show mirrors the ruthlessness of American politics in a comedic manner.

Veep's plot even includes the Vice President becoming the President in a darkly humorous twist.

Unless you're living under a rock (in which case, can I join you, please?), you may have noticed that the 2024 Presidential election season has been even more chaotic than usual. The latest twist is that President Joe Biden has decided to drop out of the race, and is instead endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to be the Democratic nominee to go up against Republican nominee and former President, Donald Trump. This might be the time we finally see a woman as President of the United States, and if we do, it'll be a wild ride that gets us there. If you're a fan of a certain HBO series, you've seen this all before. In Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Seinfeld fame stars as Selina Meyer, the U.S. Vice President who is surrounded by chaos so baffling you can't help but laugh. She even becomes the President, although it's not the happy ending you might expect.

'Veep' Started as an American Version of the BBC's 'The Thick of It'

In 2005, Armando Iannucci created the BBC series The Thick of It, a political satirical comedy that pokes fun at the British government through the made-up Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship. It was such a success that Iannucci even made a spin-off film, In the Loop, a critically acclaimed movie starring the likes of Peter Capaldi, Tom Hollander, and James Gandolfini proving that he was way more than just the guy from The Sopranos. This was also an era where British TV was becoming Americanized, and since it worked so well with The Office, ABC took a swing at recreating The Thick of It, but its pilot bombed, resulting in it going back to the drawing board. Ianucci jumped in this time, spinning his hit series into one for HBO about the Vice President of the United States called Veep.

Bringing back the original creator of The Thick of It was instrumental to Veep's success, but so was its cast. Tony Hale, who was the funniest part of Arrested Development, is the hilarious sycophant aide to the VP. The likes of Reid Scott and Timothy Simons played some pretty awful but charismatic men who work for the Vice President, but there's a female presence as well in My Girl's Anna Chlumsky, the uptight but nearly normal Chief of Staff. Chlumsky's Amy Brookheimer might be the sanest of the bunch, because it's certainly not the Vice President herself, Selina Meyer. Comedy icon Julia Louis-Drefyus may have already known how to play a pretty insufferable person surrounded by others who are bad or even worse from her days on Seinfeld, which is why she's so easy to laugh at on Veep. Selina Meyer has some serious issues, but so would you if you had her life.

'Veep' Is the Perfect Satire of American Politics

Close

Given that the show first premiered in 2012, making the central character of Veep a woman was a smart approach. This was just four years, after all, from when Hillary Clinton ran for President and lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama, before working for him in his Cabinet as Secretary of State. Another smart decision was not giving Meyer a political party, making the series accessible to everyone. You can assume that they're Democrats since these are Hollywood actors, but if so, it's not like the show makes them look all that great. This isn't The West Wing, with a sweeping fantasy world of how great politics can be. It's rough and dirty, almost in a House of Cards type of way, but from a comedic angle. Just like the actual Washington, D.C., everyone, including the ones who seem like your closest allies, is really out for themselves.

The star of the show might be a woman, but that doesn't make her the voice of reason above it all. Before becoming the Vice President, Selina Meyer was a U.S. Senator (sound familiar?), but she's had a rough time of it, with an ex-husband who cheated on her and a teenage daughter she has little in common with. Meyer wants to be somebody, to have power and prestige, but instead, she's sent off to meaningless events and works on things she doesn't care about. There is a lot of biting satire in Veep, from how women of power are treated to how anyone in power treats others. Although over-the-top, Veep is also so on the nose with how the political world operates that, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Louis-Dreyfus admitted to speaking with real political figures about it:

"I had the wonderful opportunity once to meet Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan. And she told me, this was back when Anton Scalia was still alive, that she and Scalia would get together once a week and have lunch, and talk about the episode that had just been on, because they were both getting such a kick out of it."

Selina Meyer Even Becomes the President in 'Veep'

Image via HBO

There were plenty of moments to get a kick out of in Veep, whether it be someone saying the most foul things to Jonah (Simons), an annoying jerk who always deserved it, or the predicaments Vice President Meyer and her staff find themselves in. One plotline in particular truly speaks to 2024, when Meyers becomes President after the man she serves under resigns. Many don't see her as having earned the spot, just as some critics have suggested that Harris hasn't really earned the Democratic nomination this year when it was Biden who got the votes in the primaries. It all leads up to the 2016 election, with President Meyer running a race she expects to win, just as Clinton, the first female Presidential nominee in real life, was running a race everyone thought she had in the bag. In the end, Selina loses, taking the popular vote but losing an impossibly close election, just like what happened in reality.

Veep could have ended there, but Selina attempts a comeback, going for the nomination in the next election. She ends up becoming President, but instead of having a sweet moment, Veep goes for the dark and funny. In a timejump series finale for Season 7, Selina Meyer gets her party's nomination through a brokered convention (something which almost happened this year for the Democrats, before everyone got behind Harris), but instead of rising to the occasion, she gets down and dirty, doing awful things to win votes. The series ends with Selina Meyer elected President, having earned it this time, but with all of her friends gone. The Veep is now the POTUS, but she has lost it all in the process. That's not very funny, but it's fitting for a series that had so much bite over its run. Veep won 17 Emmys over its seven-year run, but as wild as this fiction was, even it couldn't hold a candle to reality.

Every season of Veep is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX