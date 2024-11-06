Shah Rukh Khan made headlines last year for his work in Pathaan, which many regarded as one of the best action movies of the year, and now, one of his movies from a different genre is coming back to theaters. Veer-Zaara, the musical romance drama in which Khan stars alongside Preity G Zinta and Rani Mukerji, has been set to re-release in theaters tomorrow, November 7, for the film’s 20th anniversary. The re-release will also include a cut of “Yeh hum aa gaye hai kahaan,” a song that was excluded from the original theatrical release. Veer-Zaara tells the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who comes across a stranded woman and saves her life but is never the same after the rescue. Veer-Zaara also stars Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta and the film currently sits at a 93% score from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Veer-Zaara was written by Aditya Chopra and directed by Yash Chopra. Yash Chopra made his directorial debut all the way back in 1959 on Dhook Ka Phool, the romance/drama starring Mala Sinha and Rahenda Kumar Tuli which is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. In the mid-80s he directed Mashaal, the family-centered action thriller starring Dilip Kumar and Anil Kapoor that is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Chopra sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 80, and his last directorial outing came in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, another romance drama in which Shah Rukh Khan also stars alongside Katrina Kaif and Lucy Phelps which is also streaming on Prime Video. Chopra also directed Khan in Dil To Pagal Hai, the musical comedy starring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor streaming on Prime Video as well.

What Are Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest-Grossing Movies?

The top two highest-grossing movies of Shah Rukh Khan’s career both came in 2023 with Jawan and Pathaan, with each grossing more than $100 million worldwide including more than $15 million in the United States for a total of more than $240 million between the two of them. In 2010 and 2011 Khan also starred in Ra. One and My Name is Khan, two films that grossed $44 and $42 million at the worldwide box office, respectively.

Veer-Zaara returns to theaters tomorrow, November 7, and will stay for the duration of the weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Veer-Zaara Veer-Zaara is a poignant romantic drama about an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman whose lives change after an unforeseen encounter. Through their journey, the film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the divisions brought by cultural and political barriers, highlighting the enduring power of human connection. Director Yash Chopra Cast Shah Rukh Khan , Preity Zinta , Rani Mukerji , Amitabh Bachchan , Hema Malini , Divya Dutta , Anupam Kher , Kirron Kher , Boman Irani , Manoj Bajpayee , Zohra Sehgal , Akhilendra Mishra , Tom Alter , Yash Chopra , S.M. Zaheer Runtime 192 Minutes Writers Aditya Chopra Expand

