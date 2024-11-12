When audiences unanimously crowned Shah Rukh Khan the King of Romance, it was because he would leave theater-goes changed forever by his various romantic portrayals and Veer-Zaara is the pinnacle of just that. The 2004 heart-wrenching romantic epic was released exactly 20 years ago today and, in its honor, has been given a theatrical re-release across the globe to give audiences a chance to relieve the romance and heartbreak all over again. In its honor, Yash Raj Films, who distributed the film two decades ago, shared some behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets.

One of the images captures the King of Bollywood alongside his on-screen romantic partner Preity Zinta as they watch back their scenes under the searing heat of the Indian sun. Another one of the images captures Zinta opposite the late legendary director of love himself Yash Chopra, who was famous for bringing out the true essence of romance buried in his actors. Khan is also captured shoulder-to-shoulder with Chopra as they seemingly scope out their stunning landscape. The pair famously share a special bond with Khan working on Chopra's final film prior to his passing in 2012 Jab Tak Hai Jaan - which many consider the last of its kind. The final image in the set frames another one of the film's stars and acting icon in her own right Rani Mukherjee looking intentively at Chopra as he offers words of wisdom.

Veer-Zaara sits proudly amongst SRK's most adored films to date. It captures the devastatingly beautiful story of Indian Air Force pilot Veer (Khan) and his deep-rooted romance with Pakistani girl Zaara (Zinta). Betrothed to another, Zaara meets Veer in a twist of fate when she travels to India to scatter the ashes of a loved one, only to find herself needing the rescue services of one charming Veer. What starts as a moment of attraction swiftly grows into a love cemented in devotion as the pair are torn apart when Zaara's fiancé takes measures to stop Veer from finding his way back to her once and for all by using his connections to throw Veer into prison for a crime he hasn't committed. Unbeknown to Zaara, who believes Veer to be dead, the pair find their way back to one another 22 years later in a tale of true love really does conquer all.

'Veer-Zaara' is Celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a Theatrical Re-Release

The legendary film holds a special place in the hearts of SRK fans across the globe as one of the classic tales that still portrays love as a sanctuary. However, this narrative is being seen less and less across Indian cinema as films shift to the modern day and often lean into the more fleeting nature of relationships today.

Whilst it is this level of soul-romance that catapulted Khan to unprecedented levels of fame internationally, the icon has most recently taken an active step away from the genre in pursuit of growth and diversification. It is a move that was greatly devastating for audiences but has proven successful with Khan's biggest comeback of his career in 2023 in a triple whammy of success that saw him beat his own records with action epics Pathaan, Jawan, and drama Dunki.

You can relieve the magic of Veer-Zaara in select theaters. Click here to find tickets at your closest theater.