Max and Warner Bros. have released first look images at their adult animated special Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! which is set to debut on Thursday, October 3. The official logline states: "With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive."

The images, in typical Halloween style, see our favourite characters dressed in costumes, all of which will be familiar to keen-eyed viewers, with a highlight being Norville (definitely not Shaggy) who's dressed as an exceptionally tall version of Pinky from Pinky and the Brain, while Fred's costume definitely seems familiar and, if we're honest, doesn't seem like he's tried that hard from his usual outfit. Still, it's a classic look for a reason.

The series stars Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, Sara Ramirez, Nicholas Braun, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hale, Richard Kind, Jason Mantzoukas, Saweetie, Debby Ryan, and Kulap Vilaysack.

What is 'Velma' About?

The series is a new take on the Scooby-Doo gang, albeit one without the big, lovable dog. It reimagines the origin story of Velma Dinkley, and being an adult series, features a darker and funnier take on her and the world around her. It explores Velma's life in high school while dealing with her complicated relationships with her friends like Daphne, Fred and Norville - who doesn't go by Shaggy in this one.

The show wasn't exactly well received by viewers when it launched. The first season currently sits with a 38% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and just a 7% audience rating (or Popcornmeter as it's known now). However, the show was popular enough to get renewed for a second season and, of course, a Halloween special too. So, for those of you keen to give Velma another try, head to Max on October 3rd and join Velma and the gang as they search for that pesky spellbook and try to save the world from, you know, eternal damnation and that sort of thing.

