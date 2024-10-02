Even in death, Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling) is still cracking cases and solving mysteries, as Velma is back with an all-new Halloween special. Titled Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special!, the spooktacular special event will see Velma rise from the grave as a ghost, with her dedicated desire to solve mysteries still intact. For her trickiest mission yet, Velma will need to assemble the old gang of Daphne (Constance Wu), Fred (Glenn Howerton), and Norville (Sam Richardson) to close the book on this hallowed mystery.

Fittingly taking place on Halloween night and picking up where Season 2 left off, Velma seeks to revive herself with the help of her friends. Not only does Velma only have less than 24 hours to accomplish the tasks and rituals she needs to perform, but she also needs to be human again in time for her to be Daphne's date to the "sexy Halloween party." Unfortunately for Velma and the gang, they'll also be relentlessly pursued by the Ghost of the Black Night (Nicholas Braun), but this isn't the first ghost they've tangled with. Also, it's impossible not to notice that Norville didn't get the memo about the sexy Halloween costumes, since he opted to dress up as Pinky (Rob Paulsen) from Animaniacs.

All four of Velma's core cast members will be returning for Velma: The Halloween Needs To Be More Special! This includes The Office star Mindy Kaling as Velma, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu as Daphne, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Veep star Sam Richardson as Norville. In addition to the returning cast, there's also a trio of guest stars joining the Velma universe for the Halloween special, including Only Murders in the Building star Richard Kind, Succession star Nicolas Braun, and pop star Saweetie.

Wondering when you can see Velma's latest ghoulish adventure unfold? Well, you won't have to wait too long at all. Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! will be debuting tomorrow Thursday, October 3, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season. The new special will be released exclusively on Max.

Speaking of Max, that is also where you can watch both Seasons 1 and 2 of Velma, so you can get caught up on the wacky and wild story of this R-rated Scooby-Doo story before the new special premieres.

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (2024) Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Adam Parton , Meg Waldow Cast Mindy Kaling , Sam Richardson , Glenn Howerton , Constance Wu , Jane Lynch , Russell Peters , Wanda Sykes , Sarayu Blue , Frank Welker , Nicole Byer , Gary Cole , Andia Winslow , Sara Ramirez , Nicholas Braun , Fortune Feimster , Jennifer Hale , Richard Kind , Jason Mantzoukas , Saweetie , Debby Ryan , Kulap Vilaysack Main Genre Animation Writers Charlie Grandy Expand

Watch on Max