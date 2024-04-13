If you thought Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling) was done cracking cases, think again, as she and the future members of Mystery Incorporated are back for Velma Season 2. Some may be surprised that the adult reimagining of the Scooby-Doo franchise is returning for a second season, as the response to Season 1 was quite extensive. While the show definitely has its fans and aspects worth praising, critics were not very kind to Mindy Kaling's new take on Velma Dinkley, and the response from many Scooby-Doo fans was also less than stellar.

It's a shame because the idea of a mature Scooby-Doo story, particularly one centered around the murder-mystery genre, could absolutely work under the right circumstances. Still, it's abundantly clear that many fans were not on board with Velma's meta sense of humor, claiming the show was far more mean-spirited than it needed to be. That especially applies to the various directions the show took the franchise's beloved characters, with some even going as far to call them disrespectful to the source material.

Regardless of your opinions on the controversial show, it's clear plenty of people still watched Velma Season 1 when it premiered in 2023. Otherwise, the show wouldn't be getting a Season 2, which is also arriving sooner than you may think. To learn more about the return of Mystery Incorporated's smartest member and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Velma Season 2.

When is 'Velma' Season 2 Coming Out?

Velma is set to solve a variety of new mysteries when Velma Season 2 premieres on Thursday, April 25th. Max has not yet announced if all episodes of Velma Season 2 will be releasing the same day or if they will be released weekly.

Where Can You Watch 'Velma' Season 2?

Speaking of Max, that is where Velma Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream once it finally arrives this April. Max has a rock-solid line-up for April 2024, especially regarding exclusive content. Also premiering on Max this month are the Conan O'Brien-hosted travel series, Conan Must Go, and the Robert Downey Jr.-led espionage thriller, The Sympathizer. April is also the month when Larry David's long-running comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, will end its 12-season/24 year run with an anticipated series finale.

Does 'Velma' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Max has not yet released a trailer for Velma Season 2 at the time of this writing. The only thing we have in the way of marketing material thus far is Max's "What's New in April 2024" sizzle reel, which was released on April 1st, 2024. Unless the upcoming release of Velma Season 2 is an April Fool's Day joke, the reel confirms that Velma Season 2 will be hitting the streamer this month. The reel also features new looks at Conan Must Go, The Sympathizer, The Regime, and more.

Who Stars in 'Velma' Season 2?

The lead cast members of Velma Season 1 are expected to return for Season 2, starting with Mindy Kaling in the titular role of Velma Dinkley. Also involved creatively in the series, Kaling has a long and respectable history in the world of comedy. Kaling's rise to fame began with her very memorable role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office, and that same year that groundbreaking sitcom was released, she also had small-yet-memorable roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Kaling is also no stranger to voice-over work, having previously played Taffyta Muttonfudge in Wreck-It Ralph, Disgust in Inside Out (though she sadly won't be returning for Inside Out 2), and Val in Monsters at Work.

Other comedy veterans also provide the voices for Velma's companions. This includes Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu as Velma's rival turned friend turned maybe something more, Daphne. That's bad news for Norville, AKA Shaggy, who is voiced by Veep star Sam Richardson. Also in the mix as a totally full-of-himself Fred is Glenn Howerton, who's best known for playing another self-absorbed narcissist in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Other possible returning names include:

Jane Lynch (Glee)

(Glee) Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

(Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Russell Peters (Source Code)

(Source Code) Wanda Sykes (History of the World: Part II)

(History of the World: Part II) Fortune Feimster (FUBAR)

(FUBAR) Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

(Insecure) Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad)

(I Feel Bad) Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

(Nailed It!) Gary Cole (Family Guy)

(Family Guy) Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty)

(Rick and Morty) Long-time Scooby-Doo voice actor, Frank Welker.

What is 'Velma' Season 2 About?

Max has not yet revealed the plot of Velma Season 2. The general synopsis for the show reads as follows:

While Velma goes to new lengths to solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance -- including teaming up with her former BFF turned nemesis, Daphne -- Norville faces an enemy of his own ... stoners.

Who is Making 'Velma' Season 2?

The creator of Velma is Charlie Grandy - an incredibly accomplished screenwriter who has worked on a wide array of reputable comedy shows, like The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, and The Office. Mindy Kaling will also likely still be executive producing the show in addition to starring in it.

