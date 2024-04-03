The Big Picture Velma Season 2 will premiere on Max on April 25, 2024.

The show faced initial backlash for its mature themes but broke barriers with Velma's queer identity.

Season 1 explored romantic dynamics within the Scooby gang, setting the stage for more intrigue in Season 2.

Jinkies! Secure your glasses and boost your bravery—Velma is set to return to HBO Max on April 25. The adult animated Scooby-Doo spin-off premiered early last year and—despite hitting some bumps with haters—rolled right along into a second season renewal. While the buzz for the first season of the Charlie Grandy-created series was lighting up social media last year, there hasn’t been nearly as much promotion and publicity poured into Season 2, with the release date seeming to appear out of thin air. What we can expect from the follow-up set of episodes is plenty of more adult-centered laughs, scares, and character development in the project led by the voice of Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) in the leading role as everyone’s favorite queer, nerdy detective.

Season 1 of Velma followed the titular clue-solver during her early days on the beat, long before Mystery Inc. went into business. Horror and intrigue strike in Velma’s town after her mother disappears and a string of slayings claim the lives of a group of local teenage girls. While the project is set up as an origin story for Velma, she’s supported by the rest of the Scooby gang, as Fred (Glenn Howerton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Norville aka Shaggy (Sam Richardson, Hocus Pocus 2), and Daphne (Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat) join in on the adventure.

How Charlie Grandy and Mindy Kaling Helped ‘Velma’ Come Into Her Own

From the first announcement that Velma would be going where no other Scooby-Doo-centered project had gone before, the adult animated series had haters on its back. Not only were Grandy, Kaling, and the rest of the creative team involved in taking a beloved children’s cartoon and giving it a PG-13 (and sometimes R) rated twist, but there’s always been a hefty dose of homophobia surrounding the smartest member of the Scooby gang. While other shows on Max like Harley Quinn have easily gotten away with strong language and violence, folks were a bit hesitant when it came to Velma.

Then, when it was finally made canon that Velma was a strong, proud, queer woman through Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo!, all eyes were on the Max series to see how they would continue her legacy. Happily picking up the torch and allowing Velma to step into her sexuality full force, the creative team not only explored this part of the main character’s life but also delved into the personal and romantic lives of the other members of the Scooby gang. Season 1 saw a sort of love square between the close friends, and we’re hoping for even more of that as the series continues into its sophomore installment.

Catch up on the first season of Velma now streaming in its entirety on Max and tune in for the next stack of secrets when the show returns on April 25.

