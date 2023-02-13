The timeless Scooby-Doo franchise has spawned numerous iterations over the centuries, including movies, video games, and television shows in addition to live-action productions. The mystery-solving gang has nevertheless managed to maintain its unwavering popularity despite its numerous adaptations. Now, the highly intelligent member of the Mystery Inc. Gang, Velma, has her own stand-alone series, which premiered on January 12. And although the animated series has been plagued by controversies and low ratings, Deadline reported that production for the second season of Velma is already underway. The information comes shortly after the conclusion of season one's final episodes on HBO Max.

It is no secret that the turtleneck-clad queer icon is a complex character who likes solving mysteries. And while the fact that she likes girls on the adult animated series caused some controversy for the Mindy Kaling-produced show, the team behind Velma is already laying the groundwork for season two, with Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Television Group, confirming the news. Although some people are delighted that Velma Dinkley is depicted as queer in both the television series and the 2022 film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, it did not come without objections and debate over whether it truly offends the fans of the classic franchise.

Velma chronicles the origins of the "unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang." The latest Scooby-Doo spin-off deviates from the franchise's usual fare, featuring plenty of gore and violence. Although the series focuses mainly on Velma, the show provided numerous homages to the beloved original stories. However, critics gave the Scooby-Doo spin-off a mixed reception, with a current 7% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's unclear how Dungey's team will turn Velma's current situation around, but one thing is certain: the second season is on its way.

For more than 50 years, Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable icons in popular culture. And during those 50 years, Velma has also been portrayed and voiced by a number of well-known actresses, including Linda Cardellini, who is in favor of Velma's inclusion as a queer character in the latest Scooby-doo iterations. "And I love — you know, I think it's been hinted at so many times, and I think it's great that it's finally out there."

Who Is in HBO's Velma Series?

Furthermore, in addition to Kaling's role as the series' executive producer, the actress also serves as the voice for Velma. Joining her in the impressive voice cast are Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Glenn Howerton as Fred, Jane Lynch as Donna, Melissa Fumero as Sophie, Russell Peters as Aman, Wanda Sykes as Linda, Fortune Feimster as Olive, Sarayu Blue as Diya, Nicole Byer as Blythe, Kari Wahlgren as Evelyn, and Yvonne Orji as Gigi, among others.

There are no details on how much further development on season two has progressed yet, or what the second season will offer. But stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

