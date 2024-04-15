The Big Picture Velma Dinkley is back with a vengeance in Season 2 of Velma, tackling bigger mysteries and teenage drama.

Max is firing up the Mystery Machine and bringing the gang back together for a new season of Velma. Despite a first run of episodes that earned the ire of fans on the internet and low critical approval, Season 2 looks to bounce back with even bigger mysteries and more teen drama as the titular Mystery Inc. member voiced by Mindy Kaling juggles her abilities as a super sleuth with the demands of her newfound popularity. The official trailer shared today promises a deeper exploration into the personal and romantic lives of the quartet of friends as a sinister new case grips Crystal Cove.

Picking up where Season 1 left off, Velma Dinkley is now the coolest kid in school for catching her first serial killer. Although she loves the perks that come with being popular, she still has complicated relationships to work out with Daphne (Constance Wu) and Norville (Sam Richardson) after telling the latter she loved him. Their romantic entanglement will take up much of the spotlight in Season 2, as Velma gets some advice to lock down whoever she truly cares about. There's still a serial killer on the loose, however, and they're leaving behind some truly gruesome scenes. "Spooky stuff hunter" Fred (Glenn Howerton) joins Velma and the rest to investigate, whenever everyone isn't serving detention, but this time, the police have zero patience for the meddling kids running their own investigations.

Velma is seen working alongside her friends plenty of times in the trailer, but Season 2 will overall see them together a bit less as everyone deals with their own troubles. Norville, for instance, is haunted by hallucinations after inadvertently causing the death of Fred's mother Victoria, who was outed as the murderer plaguing the town in Season 1, and is recommended Marijuana to help. If the footage is any indication though, there's still a heavy focus on adult humor, self-referential comedy, and social commentary in Velma as it continues to explore the characters' sexuality and personal challenges.

Who Else Appears in 'Velma' Season 2?

Velma was developed for Max by Charlie Grandy with a story by Kaling that was built to explore the most underappreciated member of Mystery Inc. in depth. Even if reviews for the first season weren't positive, the series undoubtedly has a strong voice cast with the quartet of Kaling, Wu, Richardson, and Howerton. Joining them is a stacked supporting cast including Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

Velma Season 2 premieres on Max on April 25. Check out our full guide here for more information on the series' return and see the official trailer above.