Of all the titles in the Hanna-Barbera library, the Scooby-Doo franchise has emerged as one of the animation legend's most timeless. So making an animated spin-off based on one of its most lovable characters is a good idea, right? Unfortunately, Max’s animated series Velma, created by Charlie Grandy, with counts Mindy Kaling as star and executive producer, reportedly won’t be returning for a third season.

The news comes from artist Davey Cummings, who worked on the new animated special Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! Taking to Instagram in a now-deleted post, Cummings shared some of his work for the special, with a caption read: “Backgrounds I painted for Velma Halloween Special. So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day. GO WATCH VELMA HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ON MAX!!” While there isn’t any official confirmation, yet, it seems like the series will come to an end with the recently released special.

'Velma' Had a Mixed Response from the Audience

The first season premiered in January 2023 with mixed reviews. Fans had a variety of criticisms varying from Velma’s reimagined backstory, the adult humor of the series, and the color of her skin to the absence of fan-favorite pup Scooby-Doo from the series. The second season that came out earlier this year in April did not do much to change the audience’s mind. While we wait for official word on the cancellation, those who did enjoy the series can still enjoy one last appearance in the recently released Halloween special.

Set in a time before Velma joined Mystery Incorporated, the series follows the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby gang. We follow Velma as she, with the help of her gang, solves various mysteries and tries to survive high school. The animated series aimed to unmask the complex and colorful past of one of the most beloved mystery solvers. However, it failed to make an impression on avid Scooby-Doo fans.

The series has a killer voice cast, including Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers, and Constance Wu as Daphne Blake. Further rounding off the cast are Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, and many more.

Both the seasons of Velma and the Halloween Special are available on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Watch on Max