It’s been a big week for the brainiest member of Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Incorporated, Velma Dinkley. The character has officially been announced as a card-carrying member of the lesbian community, something that fans have either known or speculated on for a long, long time. That news coincided with the release of a clip for the latest animated installment in the Scooby-Doo universe, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo and now, Velma fans have even more to celebrate. That’s because today, we’re receiving our very first image of the standalone Velma-centered series, aptly titled Velma.

The photo reveals much about the upcoming animated production, including the information that the titular character will be voiced by none other than Mindy Kaling. With the show’s slogan “It’s the mystery before the inc.” appearing on the poster, it’s clear that this will be the origin story of the team’s true MVP. We also get a feel for the animation style with the title crafted in a spooky, true-to-the-franchise font, with Velma’s iconic glasses splattered with blood and lying in the forefront of the poster. In the background, a creepy shadow holding a knife looms over the dropped glasses, leaving us worried about the leading character - though with her wits and know-how, we’re sure she made it out alright.

As per HBO Max, the adult animated series, which was announced back in February, will tell the prequel story of the “unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang”. Promising to mix the scary and the comical, Velma will “[unmask] the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.” It’s unclear whether we’ll see other members of Velma’s will-be team throughout the series or if it will focus solely on her and new characters to the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Along with starring as the orange-turtleneck gal, Kaling will also serve as an executive producer. She’ll be joined by Sam Register (Batman: The Killing Joke), as well as Charlie Grandy and Howard Klein. Velma will serve as a reunion between Kaling, Grandy, and Klein as the three previously worked together back in the days when Kaling was starring as Kelly Kapoor on The Office.

We know that the show’s debut season will play out over a 10-episode span, however a release date hasn’t been set, nor have any other casting announcements been made at this time. You can stay tuned to Collider for more information about this origin story more than 50 years in the making.

Check out the first official look below.