Velma’s here and she’s telling the story her way in a trailer for the HBO Max adult-animated series just one day before its premiere. In it, we see the very beginnings of the group that will come to be known as Mystery Incorporated. The trailer drops us into the would-be-gang’s first mystery as they try to hunt down the person responsible for killing a classmate at their high school. Unfortunately for Velma (Mindy Kaling), she’s the prime suspect and will need all the help that she can get to take the heat off her. Already friends with Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson), audiences will watch as Velma sets out to complete the rest of the crew.

She finds her unlikely team in her too-cool-for-school crush Fred Jones (Glenn Howerton) and her ex-best friend Daphne Blake (Constance Wu). The trailer shows the crew getting into a slew of dangerous situations with plenty of “jinkies!” shouted throughout. While Fred may be the apple of Velma’s eye at the start of the series, we also see a cute romance begin to blossom between Velma and Daphne whose falling out has led to a complicated dynamic.

Veering off from your regular Scooby-Doo franchise fare, there’s also a lot of gore and violence in HBO Max’s latest animated series along with witty dialogue and banter, and of course plenty of homages to the long-loved original stories. And, even though everyone’s favorite Great Dane doesn’t make an appearance in this trailer or any of the show’s synopses, the last look did give us a bit of a tease, meaning that there’s still a possibility that we’ll see the adorable pup in action.

Along with an impressive leading vocal cast, the ensemble is filled with just as many recognizable names including Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Debbie Ryan (Jessie), Gary Cole (Bob’s Burgers), Ken Leung (Old), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jane Lynch (Glee), Stephen Root (Barry), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Sarayu Blue (The Unicorn), Wanda Sykes (Harley Quinn), ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Cherry Jones (Succession), Fortune Feimster (Office Christmas Party), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Cameron Hales (My Virtual Escape), Russell Peters (Source Code), Kulap Vilaysack (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Kaling teamed up with fellow The Office collaborators Charlie Grandy and Howard Klein to executive produce the series, also adding Primal producer Sam Register to the mix. Beyond that, the rest of the creative team will be revealed when the credits roll for the show’s first episode.

Check out the trailer below and tune into HBO Max for the premiere of Velma on January 12: